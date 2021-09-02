Panchmukhi Air Ambulance News;-Providing Top ICU Care Facility & Proper Care During Shift in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Panchmukhi Air Ambulance has come ahead with a piece of news regarding its exceptional and relevant features and facilities. We are among the oldest ambulance service providers in the city that has a decorated record of saving the lives of the maximum number of patients during emergency shifts. We have been giving our service for the last five-six years, and during this long duration, we expanded this service in almost all the regions of the country. In this press release, we shall declare a piece of tidings about our service in the capital city of Bihar, Patna. Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Mumbai was established many years ago to help the patient in the maximum possible ways during an emergency. We provide expeditious shifting with high medical care so that the patient can reach the hospital on time for further treatment

To get in reach of the maximum needy patient, Our Air Ambulance Mumbai also provides you the best medical facility at an affordable range. In comparison to other service providers, we are offering you the facility of the fastest and safest air ambulance under your budget. Apart from this affordability, we provide ICU Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai with various modern medical equipment and emergency essentials drugs. It aids us in relocating the patient safely to the hospital, even in critical cases.

Shifting The Patient Internationally With Panchmukhi Charter Air Ambulance In Chennai Under Doctor’s Care

With the requirement of the fastest emergency shifting of the patient in some extremely critical cases and to transfer the sufferer across the globe, Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Chennai came up with charter airplanes that have incredible medical facilities & essentials that fulfill both the requirements. It means it can shift the patient within a reasonable time and also provide the international shifting of patients. In emergency cases where a patient from a foreign country needs medical treatment in our country or vice versa, we relocate them with our Charter Air Ambulance from Chennai under the supervision of our certified experts.

The team at our Air Ambulance Service in Chennai includes highly authorized doctors, professional nurses, well-trained paramedics technicians, and some experienced ground-level staff. We are trying to fill the shortages and provide the best service to the patient to bring a smile to most of the faces.

Conclusion:-

Panchmukhi Air Ambulance is among those emergency service providers that shift the patient safely to the hospital and provide the utmost care during the journey. We are moving our steps forward by adding different medical facilities and essentials to make the relocation of patients more convenient and safer.