Dan Clark Audio Headphones: Get the New Stealth and other DCA at Jaguar Audio Design now!

Posted on 2021-Sep-02

San Diego, CA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Jaguar Audio Design online store now has the full line of Dan Clark Audio headphones.  These headphones are designed and built in-house at the company’s headquarters in San Diego, California, and include custom drivers exclusive to the DCA brand. For their brilliant design, craftsmanship, and acoustic performance, Dan Clark Audio products have earned many awards, and we are delighted to be able to offer them to our Jaguar clients. You can order a pair right now by visiting the Jaguar website.

 

At present, Dan Clark Audio manufactures six different headphone models, including their flagship model, the Stealth, that was just released in August of 2021:

 

  • The Aeon RT budget model is the most cost-effective budget model available.

Aeon 2 is the sequel to Aeon, and it offers significant advances in resolution and subtlety over its predecessor. Then there’s the Aeon 2, available in red and black; the Aeon 2 Red version has a closed-back design option, while the Aeon 2 Noire version does not. We are pleased to announce the release of the newest iteration of these award-winning closed-back headphones, utilizing a metallic black paint that is very reflective. The revolutionary sound produced is unlike any other, thanks to the use of a perforated ear-pad. The truth is that the tone almost completely corresponds with the Harmon Curve. Subsequently, the sound is all the more light, and the stage is fairly farther away from the audience,  giving the impression of a larger, more immersive soundstage.

 

  • The Ether 2 System is the gold standard among audiophiles who are very picky about their equipment. In the development of high-performance headphones, planar magnetic and open-backed drivers were used. At 290g, it is one of the lightest and most attractive planar available and is perfect for long-term use in various environments. This second generation of ETHER headphones aims to provide the listener with a profoundly practical acoustic signature and a wide and profound soundstage without forfeiting solace. With different three ear cushions, you can without much of a stretch tweak the sound and solace of ETHER 2 in a matter of seconds.ETHER_C_FlowThere is also a closed-back Ether model, called theEther C Flow, which is very popular among music producers, mastering engineers, and other studio professionals.

 

  • The Voce represents the company’s electrostatic model (requires an electrostatic headphone amplifier).VOCE_headphoneIt is Dan Clarks’ flagship electrostatic headset and may have been the most awarded high-end headphone of 2018, with awards from organizations such as Positive Feedback, Absolute Sound, and Headfonics. Experts agreed in 2018, it is one of the finest headphones they have ever used.

 

  • Finally, we have the just-released Dan Clark Audio Stealth.Stealth_headphoneThe Stealth model is the company’s ultimate statement… A closed-back model with tremendous isolation and comfort. The Stealth technology includes the proprietary Acoustic Metamaterial Tuning System, which delivers a soundstage so huge you have to hear it to believe it. We believe the Stealth will be a blockbuster. 

