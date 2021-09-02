Devart Introduced Data Analysis and Reporting Features in dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Devart released an update for dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server. The new version is powered with a pack of reporting and analysis features.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, rolled out a new version of dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server, a professional database tool designed to simplify the development of SQL queries.

The functionality was extended with the following features:

The Data Reports feature allows generating and visualizing different reports based on database objects or SQL queries. It also allows modifying reports with a huge set of options in the Report Builder and representing data in a graphical view with the embedded Chart Designer. Master-Detail Browser allows viewing data in the master-detail structure, analyzing data in tables or views, visualizing or modifying relations between tables, and updating table data in the Design and Data Views. With Pivot Tables, users can easily generate summarized pivot tables, visualize data as charts, and manipulate data in the Pivot Table Designer.

dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server offers the most effortless way to build complex SQL queries without coding, using an intuitive visual interface.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to

https://blog.devart.com/dive-deeper-into-data-analysis-with-a-new-version-of-query-builder-for-sql-server.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.