Tea for Charity Fundraiser Supports Local Charity for International Charity Day

Clearwater, FL, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday September 4, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a “Tea for Charity” fundraising event to assist Global Community Tennis reach their fundraising goal for International Day of Charity. The event will start at 3PM at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center located at the Corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue.

The Global Community Tennis program was created to provide youth in the community with lessons in the game that changed the founder’s life, tennis. Since it’s creation in 2007, Global Community Tennis delivered free tennis lessons by providing professional tennis coaches during 8-week programs. This is done at no cost to the families of the children. The program helps the Pinellas County kids develop social skills and the drive to succeed in life.

The International Day of Charity was established in 2012 to recognize the role of charity in alleviating humanitarian crises and human suffering within and among nations. The date of 5 September was chosen to commemorate the passing of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

“Global Community Tennis is providing for these children what they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said Gertie Perry, Activities Director for the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.” “Its all done on a volunteer basis for the purpose of helping today’s youth as humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the book The Way to Happiness, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization… They need love and help to make it.’”

The tea party will feature freshly baked scones and pastries with clotted cream. A selection of savory finger sandwiches, fresh fruits and a variety of tea. Guests will be seating socially distanced and masks will be required when not eating. Guests are asked to bring a donation to support Global Community Tennis in exchange for an entry fee.

The CCV Center hosts Charity Tea Parties to assist Clearwater charities. From raising baby supply items, to school supplies and books, the Charity Tea Parties have now benefitted half a dozen charities in the Clearwater area.

To reserve your seat for the tea party please contact call the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.