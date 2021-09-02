Future Trends in Digital Marketing

Bangalore, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Tech innovations are playing a big role in the growth of digital marketing. With more interactive platforms coming up, customers are having a field day looking out for their favourite product viewing and buying experiences. From visual searches to moment marketing, we have discussed it all here. Let us dive deep into the upcoming trends that are going to shape the world of digital marketing in the upcoming months.

Programmatic advertising

Buying and selling of digital advertising is technically known as programmatic advertising. It helps companies find their target customers easily. Programmatic advertising is efficient as it makes segmentation easier. With high-end automation and complex machine learning algorithms, you will be able to find out how well is your ad money being spent and what the key drivers behind it are. More than two-thirds of US digital marketers are willing to spend more money as per researches. From 2014 to 2018, the investment in Programmatic advertising has grown from $11.59 billion to $37.88 billion an increase of 226.83%, in 4 years. With more companies, battling for the same set of customers, streamlining the ad expenses was an important step. As marketers look to optimise their businesses further, we can expect more investment in the Programmatic Advertising space in the coming years.

Moment marketing

Simply put, moment marketing is about focusing on events, festivals and extravaganzas while promoting your products with the most killing visuals. In the world of online advertising, it’s hard to grow your sales, during the lean time. Even if you are promoting with the best keywords and punchlines, it’s still hard to sell products in the offseason. However, in times like Christmas, Diwali, World cup events, Olympics, promoting your brands become much easier. In the FIFA world cup 2018, Adidas used video campaigns centred around the tournament that generated a massive response. Being a sportswear manufacturer, they could connect the audience and the hype that was built around it generated the push sales that worked in their favour. This is a classic example of moment marketing and if you are looking to strike it big, use these events to grow your market.

Conversational marketing

Conversational marketing softwares allow you to focus deeply on your website and build customised experiences for your clients. It gives you data, work on instant communication, improve the bots and chats as well as embedded voice calls that enhances the customer experiences and bring in sales. Dominos, Lyft and eBay are some examples of successful conversational marketing companies that regularly sends text messages and mails along with pop-ups to tell people their products as well as ask for opinions. Surveys have shown that 79% of businesses in the US have already used some form of conversational marketing and they have seen revenue growth of 10% within the 6-9 month period, post-implementation. 82% of customers believe that instant communication is very important. With better conversion rates, traffic and the scope of educating your customers, conversational marketing is going to expand to a multi-dimensional approach in future.

Visual search

Images, videos, banner ads are all examples of visual searches that improves the quality of results and improves customer engagement. In areas like fashion and home décor, visual searches help the buyers to see the kind of items they are purchasing. It gives them the confidence to proceed with the transaction benefitting the company immensely. Pinterest lens, Google lens, Instagram are the best visual search platforms that are currently dominating the social media space. As 90% of our information transmitted to the human brain is visual retailers are spending a huge amount in uploading their product images on all platforms. By 2023, the global visual search market is expected to cross $14, 727 million growing at a CAGR of 9%+.

Micro moment marketing

“I want it now”, a very common rant, for the shopaholics. The idea of instant gratification is what drives this behaviour, and this is what google says as micro-moment marketing. As people are becoming stressed out and impatient, they are looking to buy products immediately and whenever they feel is the right time to buy. Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart are some of the successful examples of micro-moment marketing. These companies keep on poking you with offers like “Wednesday flat 60% off” that encourages buying. Digital marketers, at this point, have to be very smooth and get the deal done swiftly. You should be able to provide multiple options with constant messaging so that the customer stays in the page and adds to their bucket list.

Voice search

Voice commands that translate to valid search results are making things simpler on the internet. Asking questions or instructing the search engines to perform the required tasks, voice searches are growing in popularity globally. Google voice search and Alexa have already become a favourite among social media users. This resulted in more companies coming in the voice searches. In a recent study, it was found that 41% of internet users use voice search at least once a day. In the US itself, more than 76 million people are using voice searches and it is growing rapidly. With Google’s voice searches now available in over 100 languages, it is going to be an important trend in the digital marketing industry.

Browser push notifications

Push notifications help in increasing brand awareness among consumers. Through browser push notification, you can tell them your new product launches, discounts, upcoming offers and other facilities that you intend to deliver. One problem with these messages is that too many notifications can irk the user and you may lose a customer. So, make sure that there is a sufficient gap between subsequent notifications that can increase the interest of the consumer. eCommerce, Edtech, digital marketing firms and even software companies are focusing on browser push notifications so that the brands are always on the minds of the customer.

Augmented Reality (AR) & Immersive Technologies

Augmented reality is the digital version of a future event that is projected through videos, images, sounds and sensory technologies. It is used by graphic designers to give an idea to the customers about the product they are going to buy and how it will change their life. This enhancing experience makes the whole thing realistic leading to a better chance of a conversion. Immersive technology uses the 360 space and allows users and companies to project their images in multiple formats. By 2022, it is expected that AR headsets will touch 65.9 million by 2022. As per Statista reports the AR market is expected to hit $198 billion by 2025 with the sale of AR glasses touching 22.8 million. With this, tech firms and Digital marketers will use this technology to further expand their customer outreach programmes and provide them with an immersive experience.

This is our list of the changes that are going to happen in future. Digital marketing is evolving at a rapid pace. With upgraded softwares and a host of interactive live experiences, SEO company in Bangalore can now reach the consumers whenever they want to. These engaging activities are providing companies with better conversion rates, reduced expenses and greater market share. Did we miss anything that you want to add? Do let us know in the comments below.