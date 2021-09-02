Cristini Athletics Offers High-Interval Intensity Training

Vaughan, Ontario, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Cristini Athletics is pleased to announce they offer high-interval intensity training to area residents. This program focuses on repeated bouts of high-intensity exercises, followed by various recovery times to produce faster results.

At Cristini Athletics, they work closely with their members to create a workout program that suits their needs. With the high-interval intensity training, individuals will work with various types of training, including free weights, bodyweight training, resistance bands, weight machines, and medicine balls. The professional trainers at the gym provide each member with the guidance they need to create a high-intensity program that helps them achieve their fitness goals.

Cristini Athletics provides a state-of-the-art gym, allowing their members to get the quality workout they need when it’s most convenient for them. Their goal is to help each member build a personalized fitness plan that targets the appropriate areas and gives them the level of fitness they want.

Anyone interested in high-interval intensity training can find out more by visiting the Cristini Athletics website or by calling 1-905-264-8813.

About Cristini Athletics: Cristini Athletics is a full-service fitness gym offering various programs to suit each member’s needs. Their gym features state-of-the-art equipment to provide members with the entire workout they need to achieve their fitness goals. Members can work with a personal trainer to get the personal guidance they require.

