JC foundation trust announces the launch of its podcast series

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast series, JCFT podcasts.

The podcast series speaks to local communities about the important social issues such as racism, discrimination, social security, homelessness etc. and how JCFT is playing its role in addressing them. Key is to support each other for making services freely available to all local communities regardless of faith, background or ability.

Jay Charara, Chairman at JC foundation trust said “We are super-excited on the launch of our JCFT podcast series, which will act as an additional channel to connect with our audience and help us further in our mission”

He also said “In the near future, we have plans to interview some top influencers on our podcast to share their journey, life-changing experiences, lessons learned etc. to inspire many more..”

Currently JCFT podcasts is available on Anchor.fm, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic. Soon it will be available on Apple Podcasts, Castbox and Overcast.

About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to the important issues such as disability, antisemitism, discrimination, social justice and ethics.