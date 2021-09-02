Tarika, Origin8 Partner to Promote Digital Solutions

Marriottsville, MD, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Origin8 Limited and Tarika Group, Inc. (dba Tarika Technologies), a USA-based Information Technology (IT) firm, have partnered to provide seamless digital solutions to businesses in Ghana and Africa.

The partnership will see the two growing companies provide with unique abilities in marketing & technology join forces to provide a one-stop information technology solution – management consulting, software and analytics, and digital media solutions, to include enterprise software solutions, analytics, social media marketing, advanced website development, search engine marketing, and website audit for clients among other to various companies.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Origin8, William Ansah explained that “we have reached a critical part of growth where we cannot afford to ignore the significance of digital solutions in marketing communications.”

Mr. Ansah added that “we are confident in the future of our company positioning itself to meet the growing needs of digital solutions in Ghana and the sub-region. We have a clear vision of ensuring our revenue and cash flow meet the expectations of our key stakeholders.”

The CEO of Tarika Technologies, Sachin Agrawal on his part noted that businesses can no longer stand without a solid technological blueprint and solution operations by unifying internal systems and processes. The current business trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic are a clear sign that businesses need to stand firm with innovative solutions.

Mr. Agrawal explained that Tarika Technologies’ resolve is simplification – that is, solving complex problems in simpler ways by means of technology.

“We are committed to providing seamless digital solutions to our clients in the Americas, Asia, and Africa. This partnership is to entrench our position in Africa and ensure that clients of both Origin8 and Tarika receive premium services,” Tarika CEO stressed.

The two companies will also share technical experiences in the field of digital marketing and creative designs as part of the partnership.