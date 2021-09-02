Biologics Safety Testing Market worth USD 6.2 billion : Growth in the biosimilars and biologics markets

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

This market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global biologics safety testing market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

[185 Pages Report] The global biologics safety testing market is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the global biologics safety testing market is driven by factors such as the growth in the biologics and biosimilars markets, growing concerns over cell culture contamination, and rising biopharmaceuticals R&D activities and investments. In addition, emerging markets and increasing biopharmaceutical outsourcing are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Biologics safety testing market.

Covid-19 Impact On The Global Biologics Saftey Testing Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

1. Product

2. Test Type

Product :

Based on product and service, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into consumables, services, and instruments. In 2020, the services segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the limited finances of biopharmaceutical manufacturers, capacity constraints, need for reduction in the time to market, complex manufacturing requirements, large investments required for establishing manufacturing facilities, and the increasing drugs pipeline, all of which have prompted the shift towards the outsourcing of biologics safety testing to service providers.

Test Type :

Based on test type, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into residual host-cell proteins and DNA detection tests, endotoxin tests, sterility tests, mycoplasma tests, bioburden tests, and virus safety tests. In 2020, the residual host-cell proteins and DNA detection tests segment accounted for the largest market share. The rising demand for residual HCP and DNA detection tests for recombinant proteins and increasing focus on the quality of drugs are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographical Growth Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the biologics safety testing market in 2020. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry is the major factor driving the growth of the North American biologics safety testing market. Growing academic and government investments, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, increasing awareness among consumers about product safety, and the presence of major market players in this region are also driving the market for biologics safety testing in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the biologics safety testing market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). The key players in this market are focusing on strategic expansions, partnerships, and product launches and approvals to expand their presence in the market.

Recent Developments :

In 2021 Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US) launched a new detection tool, EndoScan-V, a validated endotoxin detection and measurement software used to generate and report quantitative test data. The software performed the requisite measurements and calculations and created test reports with the convenience of digital signature report approval.

In 2021, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US) acquired Cognate BioServices to expand its offerings in cell and gene therapy development, testing, and manufacturing, providing clients with an integrated solution from basic research and discovery through CGMP production.