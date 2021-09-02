Depth Filtration Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The growth of Depth Filtration Market is majorly driven by factors such as the growing adoption of disposable filters and benefits such as ease of use and low cost of media and filters. However, factors such as the requirement of high capital investments for setting up production facilities are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on the product, segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Diatomaceous Earth segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market.

Based on media, broadly segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The global depth filtration market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)

Danaher Corporation (US) is the leading player in the global depth filtration market owing to its broad range of products in depth filtration. The sale of the company’s separation, filtration, and purification technologies have witnessed high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and other high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The company is focusing on expanding its presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific region to maintain its leadership position.

