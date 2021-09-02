John Teoh Has Handy Tips on How to Leverage Video Marketing

MELBOURNE, Australia, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Content marketing is the best way forward with regard to building a brand and growing a business. Content is not just written content but includes all manner of audio and video content. Says leading Australian content specialist John Teoh, “ These days it is video marketing that is the flavor of the times, when it comes to content marketing.”

It has become quite important for a business to craft a well honed video marketing strategy that aids growth and gives an impetus to one’s all-round marketing endeavor. This includes everything from social media and blogs to websites and other promotion platforms. The reasons for leveraging video marketing are extremely sound ones.

An overwhelming part of the consumer internet traffic is on account of video content Video content on social media is a dozen times more successful in getting shared than texts and messages combined. There is any amount of evidence out there that suggests that people love watching videos..

Videos result in far greater engagement with the target audience than any other form of content and result in heavy traffic to a business’s website and consequently more leads and higher sales. According to Teoh, we should get down to brass-tacks and find out how to leverage video marketing for growth in business-

1. Identify the video marketing goals

There’s got to be a reason or many reasons why a business might want to carry out video content marketing. From building and improving brand awareness to creating trust in one’s products and services, you have got to have the right reason for it. Alternatively, it may be with the intention to enhance social media engagement or even to demonstrate the value provided by your products and services. One could also aim to substantially enhance one’s website traffic and thereby obtain more leads and ultimately more customers.

2. Identify the media to publish the videos

Where one publishes one’s video depends upon what you expect to achieve from them. One’s videos on social media help create traffic as well as engagement on behalf of one’s brand. With regard to a blog or a website these help drive a greater volume of traffic, thereby generating more traffic as well as lead generation. Videos published on one’s landing page too can enhance the rate of lead conversion.

Sending videos across to one’s target market via emails generates higher open rates as well as more click through. Releasing one’s content on YouTube gives it a far and wide audience.

3. Create a video marketing calendar to showcase content ideas

One should possess the ability to come out with a series of creatively engaging videos that talk to your target audience in an eloquent manner. The videos could be about brands or products. The former could be videos that give viewers an inside peek into the workings of your business. The product videos on the other could be practical demonstrations of the product in question-something that displays value to potential customers.

4. Create live streaming videos

These are quite popular these days, especially if one has a pre-decided schedule that builds up a sense of anticipation about the videos in question.

5. How to-videos

How to-videos are a great way of providing value to customers by providing them with practical information about the product or service in question.

6. Encourage consumers to create content

Getting the consumers to create video content is the best way to bond with one’s target audience and earn their trust.

Content marketing is as interesting as it is engaging and is really a fun way of reaching out to one’s target audience in a massively successful manner. Devising a well honed content marketing strategy by following the tips given in this article should help one leverage this new age communication strategy in an optimal manner.

