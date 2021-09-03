The Future is Bright For Pigment Dispersions Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The pigment dispersions market size is estimated at USD 42.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The booming building & construction industry in the emerging economies in APAC and South America is are driving the pigment dispersions market

The growth of the building & construction industries in developing countries such as India and China and increasing investments in infrastructural development projects are expected to drive the demand for pigment dispersions during the forecast period. The key players in the pigment dispersions market include Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Color (US), Pidilite (India), and Sherwin-Williams (US). The pigment dispersions market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as expansion, new product launch, partnership and acquisition, adopted by the leading market players between 2014 and 2019.

Clariant AG (Switzerland) is among the key players in the pigment dispersions market. The company has adopted the strategy of partnership to strengthen its competitiveness in the global pigment dispersions market. For instance, in July 2018, Clariant came to an agreement with Lintech International LLC (Georgia) for partnership. This partnership made Lintech International the sole distributor of Clariant’s pigments in North America for coating, printing, and plastic pigments and pigment dispersions. This partnership has strengthened the presence of the company in the US market.

BASF (Germany) is one of the leading manufacturers of pigment dispersions. The company adopted new product launches as one of its key business strategies. In October 2016, the company launched a new pigment, Paliotol Yellow K 1750, which is halogen-free and can be used for sensitive applications such as food contact materials and toys. This has expanded the product portfolio of the company’s dispersions & pigments division. This development helped the growth of the company in the pigment dispersions market.

