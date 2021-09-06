Silicon Photonics Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate- Time to Grow your Revenue

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report on the “Silicon Photonics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Transceivers, Switches, Variable Optical Attenuators, Cables, Sensors), Application (Data Center, Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Life Sciences, Sensing), Component, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, The silicon photonics market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%. The growing requirement for high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities is the key factor that drives the growth of the silicon photonics market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116

“Silicon photonic transceivers are expected to lead market during forecast period”

Transceivers are used in a variety of applications, such as high-performance computing, data centers, and telecommunications, with the growing demand for high-speed data rate transmission in data centers. With major technological advancements in silicon photonics, it is possible to transfer the data at a speed of up to 400 Gbps. Intel’s 100G PSM4 QSFP28 optical transceiver is capable of sending data at a speed of 100 Gbps. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a decrease in the sales of silicon photonic devices in 2020. However, a quick jump is expected in the sales of silicon photonic products in 2021, primarily to fulfill the pending requirements of 2020.

“Data center and high-performance computing application is expected to witness highest growth rate during forecast period”

Data centers are experiencing an exponential increase in data traffic due to the rise of cloud computing. Owing to technological advancements in high-performance computing, there would be an increasing adoption and integration of optics using silicon photonics. Microsoft Azure is using Intel’s silicon photonics for silicon photonics-based optical I/O modules that would target data communication at high speeds.

“North America to be largest market for silicon photonics during forecast period”

North America is expected to continue to command the silicon photonics market in the coming years by accounting for the largest market share because it is the hub of many technology companies and R&D establishments, thereby leading to prominent innovations and technological advancements; also, there is a huge and steady flow of monetary investment available for research-related activities from governments and venture capitalists.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=116

Major companies involved in the development and supply of silicon photonics include CISCO (US), Intel (US), MACOM (US), GlobalFoundries (US), NeoPhotonics (US), InPhi (US), Mellanox (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), and Rockley Photonics (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com