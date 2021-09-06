Semiconductor-Grade Isopropanol Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Semiconductor-Grade Isopropanol.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Semiconductor-Grade Isopropanol market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Semiconductor-Grade Isopropanol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Semiconductor-Grade Isopropanol Market.

From consumer to industrial purposes, isopropanol seeks extensive consumption across a wide range of applications, including personal care & cosmetic products, household products, and industrial sectors such as medical, chemical, and electronics. While being popular as a solvent for use in various industrial processes, isopropanol’s use as a cleaning agent has led the compound to become an imperative ingredient in the semiconductor and electronics industry. However, as the isopropanol market matures, industry stakeholders continue to witness constraints in product and technology innovation alike.

While some industries are facing a turmoil of supply-demand gap, leading companies are shifting their focus toward employing alternative production methods and expansion of their manufacturing facilities. A recent Fact.MR study projects a volume CAGR of 2.1% for the highly mature isopropanol market in the period of forecast (2018-2028). Over US$ 4,800 Mn worth of isopropanol will be consumed globally by 2028-end. Fluctuation price trend of propylene and crude oil is a key growth deterrent for the isopropanol market in the upcoming years.

Isopropanol Market: Isopropanol Consumption in APEJ Remains Vigorous

Isopropanol market continues to remain vigorous in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), with the study projecting over US$ 1,600 Mn worth of isopropanol consumption by 2028-end. Majority share of the isopropanol market in APEJ will remain accounted by China, however consumption rate is expected to be relatively higher in India and ASEAN countries through 2028. Preeminence of the pharmaceutical sector on APEJ’s isopropanol market will prevail. Support of the progressive FMCG sector to the market growth in the region will also remain significant.

Europe has prevailed as a dominant marketplace for isopropanol in the recent past. However, accusations on major stakeholders such as AAE, the Belgian chemical group, and relevant supply chain participants, such as Anex Customs, and Danmar Logistics, export of chemicals used in sarin nerve gas production, have posed a negative impact on the region’s chemicals market, as isopropanol is no exception. Nevertheless, promising future of the construction sector, which involves robust consumption of paints and coatings agents, will offset these impacts while driving demand for the compound as an essential prerequisite solvent. According to the study, Europe will follow APEJ in the isopropanol market, in terms of value and volume.

Application of Isopropanol as Biofuel to Emerge as a Key Trend

An emerging trend being witnessed in the isopropanol market is its surging use as a biofuel. Recent analyses made to devise engineered synthetic pathways for producing isopropanol from microbes have meant that significant potential lies for isopropanol’s utilization as a biofuel for replacing gasoline. Moreover, manufacturing isopropanol using lignocellulosic waste represents a remunerative avenue for economically-feasible production of the compound. With the rise in era of green chemicals, which promotes adoption of bio-based chemicals, biological production methods of isopropanol will be sought-after in the upcoming years, thereby impacting the market growth.

Shifting preference for light-feed petrochemicals in developed markets have led to the shortage in supply of isopropanol, with demand surging without leaps and bounds, which in turn has resulted in significant price hike of the compound. This, coupled with prevailing uncertainties in cost of propylene, has advocated isopropanol manufacturers to employ acetone-based production method. Fundamental benefits associated with the method, such as facilitated production of electronic- and pharma-grade isopropanol, will pave new avenues for the market in the forthcoming years.

Isopropanol Market: Taxonomy and Segmentation Analysis

This report offers a scrutinized analysis on the market for isopropanol based on a segmentation analysis.

Isopropanol market is divided into five key segments, namely, primary function, applications, manufacturing process, grade type, and region.

A detailed analysis has been offered on these segments, encompassing market estimates and forecasts based on a country as well as regional level.

Segmentation analysis offered is beneficial for the report readers to understand probable opportunities as well as potential markets for isopropanol.

A taxonomy table provided in the report systematically demonstrates all the market segments.

