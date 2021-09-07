MORBiZ Offering Free Web Presence Analysis for Auto Shops

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ — The online marketing experts are offering a no cost, no obligation web presence analysis for auto shops across the United States. This performance review will help shop owners understand their current status online, which can answer questions such as, “Are customers finding me Google?” Following the analysis, shop owners will have the opportunity to work with the Internet marketing professionals at MORBiZ to enhance their digital footprint.

What will a web analysis tell me?

A MORBiZ web presence analysis will shed light on how well a business is represented online. By looking at various listing directories, social media, Google and the company’s existing website, we can gather data that shows if a business is being easily found online or not. With that information in hand, a business owner can determine what happens next for their business, which may include working with MORBiZ to build a new website for an auto shop.

Why do I need a website for my local auto shop?

It’s a good question, why would a brick and mortar repair shop need a website? Well, as mentioned, more people turn to Google, not their next door neighbor, for recommendations on where to go for all types of services. In short, an auto shop needs a search engine optimized (SEO) website to ensure new customers are even aware of its existence. That’s not the only reason though. With a professionally built auto repair business website, you’ll be able to schedule appointments online, outline your services, offer specials to draw in more customers and even provide automatic quotes right online. Talk about streamlining your business!

What does a quality auto repair shop website include?

The web presence professionals at MORBiZ build superb websites for local auto shops that are as functional as they are beautiful. It starts with identifying your top services and products. Our writers then go to work crafting custom copy to highlight your expertise, certifications and other facets of your business, giving potential customers a complete picture of your offerings and why they should choose you over your competitor. Within the website, we can use your own images or curate gorgeous stock photography to give your site a cutting edge look. Along with making sure your website is easily found by search engines, we’ll also install features such as appointment scheduling, quick contact buttons, driving directions and downloadable coupons, all of which help boost interest in your business from local shoppers who need your services!

If you’d like to schedule your no cost auto shop website and online presence analysis, don’t hesitate to contact MORBiZ at 1-855-266-7249 or by using the contact form at www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. We look forward to helping you grow your business by building a custom auto shop business or implementing any number of our online marketing tools.