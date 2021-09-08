What if I add milk to my green tea?/ Can you add milk to green tea?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a big fan of milk or dairy products? Or are you a culinary explorer who loves experimenting with different or rather unusual food combinations? So, wondering if you can add milk to green tea? To know the answer, keep scrolling.

For sure, the combination of simple ingredients with complicated ones generates delicacies, such as green tea and milk. But unlike regular tea, adding milk to green tea is a bit peculiar. So, let’s explore the combo of milk and green tea.

You can add milk to green tea, but it’s not a good combo. The caseins present in dairy milk can respond adversely to the catechins in green tea. So, you will get a horrible flavour. However, before taking up this unusual challenge, consider whether you are drinking it simply for getting a taste or health benefits.

Keep in mind if you think you’re drinking the tea for health benefits, you are jeopardizing the benefits of green tea. When you consume milk with green tea, it reduces the benefits of catechins on your body.

The casein in milk creates a chemical reaction with catechins and lessens the overall benefits of green tea. As a result, dairy milk depresses green tea’s health benefits and reduces its natural grassy flavour.

Does Green tea contain milk?

Undoubtedly, NO! Green tea doesn’t contain milk. But the combo of green tea and milk is gaining popularity in the market.

The popular combo is the Matcha Latte, which Starbucks invented to boost its variety of teas. Furthermore, people can drink Matcha Smoothies, which you can prepare at home. Your diet requires a sense of balance to enjoy this combo.

Therefore, you need to make sure what is good for you and prompts you to follow a specific diet.

Sounds too complicated? Let me make it easier for you to comprehend.

If you want to add milk to your cup of green tea, then go ahead and relish it! And if you are avoiding green tea just because you can’t combine it with milk, then you’re missing the magnificent benefits of green tea.

So what are you waiting for? Pour milk into your cup of green tea and experience benefits, even if it means compromising the benefits and taste to a certain extent, as drinking it won’t harm your health.

If you’re already compromising the benefits, then opt for healthier milk. For example, you can combine soy milk with your green tea since it provides various natural elements.

If you’re a vegetarian or want to circumvent cow milk, then you used almond milk instead. Furthermore, opting for other milk over cow milk can have lesser impacts concerning health benefits.

Another alternative would be matcha. You can go for matcha over sencha since matcha powder contains whole green tea leaves and enhance health benefits. However, do not drink matcha with milk during the night time since it contains caffeine.

To conclude

Unquestionably, you can add milk to green tea, but it’s not the best combo. You have to jeopardize various health benefits if you want to savour the combination. But don’t fret; there are some substitutes for those who fancy this combo, like adding soy or almond to your green tea to drink, as they don’t reduce its benefits.

