Asbestos Removal and surveys company Ice Asbestos Ltd announce a busy August

Posted on 2021-09-08 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Leeds, UK, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — ICE Asbestos Iceasbestos.com are pleased to announce another very busy  August  with a wide range of commercial and domestic asbestos removal works  carried out . This month saw us carry out lots of survey and removal work outside the Nottingham area . With works being carried out all over London .

Tony Easy, MD at  ICE Asbestos comments.

‘’We are delighted with how busy August has been and the pleasing amount of work we have picked up in London Once again More and more commercial and domestic customers are choosing us for removals and surveys . This we believe is as a result of our unrivalled reputation in the industry and our ability to provide a quality service at a fair  price . “

For more information, contact Anthony Easy;

43b Plains Road,

Mapperley,

Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

 

Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email id : info@iceasbestos.com

Phone : 0333 772 0424

 

