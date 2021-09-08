MailGaze Introduces All-In-One Email Marketing Tool!

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Email Marketing is quite in trend in the online world and is quite beneficial for every marketer out there. It is the best process to spread awareness about their brand without using any direct commercial tactic.

It is a method of sending commercial emails to different users for promoting and advertising their brand. It helps to attract traffic to their website. So, MailGaze finally introduces the all-in-one email marketing tool for advertisers. From a beginner to an expert, every marketer can grab the benefit of this dormant tool.

MailGaze is one of the best tools available online to run email campaigns, send automatic emails, generate a list of users as per your niche, etc. Basically, it handles the user’s entire email marketing campaign without any hassle. The tool saves a lot of time and effort by doing so and delivers the best results to its clients.

The email marketing tool allows its users to get the benefit of numerous features available there. Every MailGazer avails the power to get an intuitive dashboard, powerful filter modes, advanced bookmarking, etc. Not only this, but the user gets real-time reports and insights to know their campaign’s success. Hosting email campaigns generate leads for your website to spread awareness about the product and the services they render to their clients. The subscription plan begins from $9.99/month and ends at $29.99 every month, which the users can select depending upon their convenience.

“MailGaze is upgrading itself every hour to bring out the best version for its clients. The tool is simply affordable for small, medium, or large-scale businesses. From scheduling the emails to sending the emails to the right audience at the right time, MailGaze proves itself to be the most prominent tool available online,” says the Founder of MailGaze.

About MailGaze:

MailGaze, an email marketing tool, which delivers high-rated results to its clients by hosting the best email marketing campaigns at a reasonable subscription plan.