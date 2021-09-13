Lucintel Forecasts Copper Clad Laminates Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025

According to the recent study the copper clad laminates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by advanced development of semiconductor fabrication end use industry, electronic assembly end use industry as well as electronic machine products, in addition to printed circuit boards (PCB) fabrication end use industry.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in copper clad laminates market by product (rigid, flexible), reinforcement material (glass fiber, paper base, others), resin (epoxy, phenolic, polyimide), end use industry (computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on Product type, the copper clad laminates market is segmented into rigid, flexible. Lucintel forecasts that the rigid market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth of the semiconductor market.

Based on end use industry the communication systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising interest for 5G infrastructure materials.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period supported by developing interest for 5G interchanges and electiic vehicle in the district will further drive the growth in this market.

Major players of copper clad laminates market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd., Doosan Corporation, Grace Electron, NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co., Ltd. Isola Group, Panasonic Corporation, ITEQ Corporation, Sytech technology Co., Ltd., and Cipel Italia are among the major copper clad laminates providers.

