Demand For Efficient & Heavy Material Handling Machinery Is Augmenting Sales For Container Handler Market

Container Handler Market: Introduction

The rise in globalization and industrialization coupled with increased foreign trade of bulk commodities has risen considerably over the past few decades. The rise in cargo transport through containers via airways, marine and roadways has gained an enormous pace over the time.

To load and unload the containers at air cargo terminals, marine ports and other logistic stations, the container handler is considered as the most feasible option. Container handler is prominently used for storage, movement, control and protection of materials such as products and goods throughout the process of distribution, disposal and consumption.

Container Handler Market: Segmentation

The global container handler market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, tonnage capacity, propulsion type, engine capacity, power output and region.

Based on the capacity, the global container handler market is segmented as:

Automated Stacking Crane (ASC)

Empty Container Handling Forklift Truck (FLT)

Laden Forklift Truck (FLT)

Mobile Harbor Crane (MHC)

Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Crane

Reach Stacker

Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Crane

Ship to Shore (STS) Crane

Straddle Carrier

Terminal Tractor

Based on the tonnage capacity, the global container handler market is segmented as:

<10 Tons

10-40 Tons

41-70 Tons

71-100 Tons

Based on the propulsion type, the global container handler market is segmented as:

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Based on the engine capacity, the global container handler market is segmented as:

<7 Liter

7-10 Liter

>10 Liter

Based on the power output, the global container handler market is segmented as:

<150 kW

150-200 kW

201–300 kW

>300 kW

Ship-to-Shore (STS) Crane container handler is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period as it caters to all major lifting operations and is versatile in performing waterside cargo transportation along the port.

On the other hand, among propulsion type segments, diesel container handler held the largest share in the market, however, electric and hybrid container handler is likely to gain growth at a higher pace over the forecast period due to rise in concern of carbon emissions.

Container Handler Market: Regional Outlook

The global container handler market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America.

Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the rise in the sea-borne trade in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea.

South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global container handler market owing to the rise in trade activity and economic boost in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase ultimate optimistic growth in the global container handler market due to growth in the construction activities along with industrial sector evolution across the region.

Europe and North America are key maturing regions, which are expected to generate praiseworthy opportunity in the global container handler market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant ports.

Container Handler Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global container handler market are Kalmar, Konecranes, Liebherr, Hyster, Sany, ZPMC, Lonking Machinery, Anhui Heli, CVS Ferrari and Hoist Liftruck among other key market players. The container handler market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

Container Handler Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global container handler market is the constantly growing global trade, which have resulted in increased investments in construction and infrastructure sector across all major developing economies.

The macroeconomic factor, such as growing urbanization & industrial activities, coupled with up gradation of existing infrastructure and an increase in demand for efficient & safe heavy material handling machinery globally, is further augmenting the sales for container handler.

The significant increase in sales of material handling machinery owing to rise in logistics sector coupled with growing automation in the machinery is highly anticipated to drive the global container handler market.

Moreover, considerable growth in the Asian & Middle Eastern industrial & infrastructure sector along with technological advancement in conventional container handler will create a momentous opportunity for the global container handler market. Furthermore, the integration of IOT in the container handler is highly anticipated to boost the demand for container handler.

