Sales of Coating Additives Market to Top US$ 11 Bn Revenues by 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global coating additives market was valued at around US$ 8 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% over 2021-2031 forecast period.

Increasing adoption of smart coatings is expected to rise because of their multifunctional benefits such as anti-fouling, anti-corrosive, and anti-microbial, among others. Smart coatings provide protective and decorative properties with self-healing characteristics, thereby positively impacting demand for coating additives.

Transformation of the aerospace industry and increasing aircraft deliveries will accelerate demand for coating additives over the coming years. Multifunctional additives are pivotal advances in the coating industry. Urbanization is expanding at a rapid pace. In addition, infrastructural growth rate in various countries has increased considerably.

Coating manufacturers have strict VOC emission permits driven by stringent regulations proffered by local and state authorities. In response to these emission regulations, technological advancements are focused on the development of natural additives. This will propel the growth of the global coating additives market in future.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global coating additives market to top US$ 11 Bn by 2031.

Waterborne coating additives are projected to reach around US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031.

Solvent-based coating additives are projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Key Segments in Coating Additives Industry Research

Product

Acrylic-based Coating Additives

Urethane Coating Additives

Metallic Coating Additives

Fluoropolymer Coating Additives

Function

Rheology Modifiers

Dispersants

Foam Control

Slip/Rub

Wetting Agents

Market Competition

New entrants and emerging companies manufacturing coating additives market are involved in product innovation, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to capture as much visibility as possible.

In 2019, BASF introduced Hydropalat WE 3225, a new silicone wetting agent in its product portfolio. This new product combines excellent substrate wetting agents with pronounced defoaming performance. The company also launched Dispex Ultra PX 4290, a new high molecular weight dispersing agent, which opens up a plethora of opportunities in broad applications such as automotive OEM & refinish coatings, industrial coatings, and wood coatings.

In 2019, Daikin Industries Ltd., a leading producer of fluoropolymer products announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in Jiangsu Province, China for the sales and manufacturing of fluorochemical products.

