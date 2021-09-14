Softline boosts resilience of global education system through EduTech projects

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Softline, a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider, is facilitating and expanding access to vital educational tools through involvement in a growing number of EduTech projects around the world.

To date, Softline has collaborated with more than 2,800 educational entities including universities, public organisations, schools, etc. to introduce technology necessary to support future generations of tech professionals, ensuring they have the access and essential knowledge to thrive in increasingly digital working environments.

In June of 2021, Softline began work on a project with the Hungarian Academic and Research Network Association (Hungarnet), which provides software solutions to Hungarian university students and to all teachers. As a result, Softline will supply more than 420,000 Microsoft 365 licenses to the entire Hungarian higher educational system, ensuring access to collaboration tools necessary to support distance learning.

Dr. Tick József, President of Hungarnet, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with Softline to ensure that more than 150,000 faculty members and students will be able to use the most updated technology solutions they need to teach and learn. The pandemic highlighted the need for resilience in education, and we are proud to implement this project that will guarantee uninterrupted access to vital EduTech tools that facilitate distance learning, no matter what challenges the future may bring.”

Softline also recently helped UniMinuto, a non-profit organisation founded to help Colombia’s impoverished population receive access to higher education, expand their education and social services in Africa. Softline brought to UniMinuto a strategy for Eudist Technological University Institution on the Ivory Coast that implements Softline’s TotalVoice Solution, integrated with Microsoft Teams, an easy-to-use dynamic 100% cloud solution. Not only did Softline help transform the organisation, but the project enabled faculty and students to remain connected in their communities.

Saúl Reyes, Technology and Information Systems Director at UniMinuto University, comments: “Softline was instrumental in UniMinuto, solving a key business challenge to integrate all of the university’s workflows in the first 48 hours, while ensuring the educational process can continue through any disruption. Global challenges such as the pandemic most negatively impact remote and poor communities, and so EduTech initiatives that connect educators and students are a vital component of UniMinuto’s overall strategy to bring education where it is difficult to access and needed the most.”

In addition to the projects in Hungary and Colombia, Softline has successfully facilitated a number of EduTech initiatives globally. Key highlights:

Supported the Ministry of Education for the City of Buenos Aires by managing more than 200,000 digital devices for the city’s students and teachers to enrich the educational process.

Provided 16 schools in Birobidzhan with robotics equipment, and students can now gain practical skills in areas such as robot design, building electronic devices based on microcomputers, and assembling and programming unmanned aerial vehicles.

Helped Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University (LETI) to implement artificial intelligence projects using an NVIDIA supercomputer, empowering the university to perform mathematical modelling related to the development of algorithms.

Sergey Chernovolenko, CEO at Softline: “We are pleased to see a growing number of regional governments, associations and organisations investing in their communities through the implementation of large-scale, essential initiatives designed to ensure students and educators have access to the technology they need to teach and learn. In addition to helping to bring these vital projects life, Softline is providing digital transformation and cybersecurity services to educational entities. As a result of the relationships developed through our work on EduTech projects, we are in discussions to provide security solutions to more educational entities, which would ultimately result in a safe, more secure global educational system.”