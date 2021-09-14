Serious Voice Uplifts Black Woman With A New Project Titled ‘Beautiful’

Recording Artist from CHH community releases new music project with an approach that may surprise her fan base and provide all listeners with a new perspective of her sound.

Brooklyn, NY, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Brooklyn recording artist Serious Voice is back with a stellar new project dubbed “Beautiful”, affirming women, showing the bravery it takes to accept their insecurities but stand in the strength that only they as women can bring to social issue family, and business and doing it all while singing like never.

Brigitte James known creatively as “Serious Voice”, is an award-winning artist that has been working on several projects over the last year including her talk show “Success Stories with Serious Voice” that is broadcasting in six cities nationwide with many more to come. Serious is putting the finishing touches on her documentary titled, “Rap Queen”, but Serious could not keep her music fans waiting any longer! She had to give the people what they have been waiting for, going on five years. BARS!

Serious has taken some of this time to perfect her craft of lyricism and is ready to present her sophomore project to the world. “Beautiful” drops on all platforms on September 9,2021 and features several talented high-octane rap queens and showcases Serious Voice in a new light.

If you were to go back and listen to Serious’ debut album Shofar you will immediately recognize the stark difference in the artist she was and the artist she has become. “I had to grow as a rapper, and I am more conscious of what’s going on around us here in this country and abroad” Serious shares. Shofar was released under her label Serious PPL Music in 2016 and executive produced by MooreBeats. Serious garnered a placement on Spike Lee’s, “She’s’ Gotta Have It” with worship song “WOAH”, toured across the country for an entire year performing “Anthem” a fan favorite off the same album.

“Beautiful” has been a labor of love and patience. With patience and determination “Serious Voice” has birthed a multi-track album that is fitting of its title “Beautiful”! This album celebrates the beauty in being a black woman. It captures the beauty in learning to love and accept yourself for exactly who God created you to be. This album celebrates the beauty there is in having faith and spirituality while trying to remain grounded in all aspects of life.

The title track “Beautiful” is an anthem that reminds us to tell one another often that you see the beauty in them, not only in the physical but in your acts of service and love. On your worse day “Beautiful” will make you look at things with a more positive attitude encouraging you to find the beauty in even the most challenging situations.

“Hear Me Roar” is a powerful collaboration between six amazing women from all different backgrounds and walks of life. This song celebrates women in a way that recognizes their strength but also allows for them to be the gentle, nurturing and emotional creatures God created women to be. The ladies go from a prospective of being the backbone of their families, acknowledging their flaws and but standing strong in their beauty.

If you are looking to add some positivity, beauty, faith, and positive self-affirmations to your playlist be sure to download “Beautiful” by Serous Voice on all platforms September 9, 2021 and join her in celebrating her project release September 11, 2021 in Richmond Hill, NY.

