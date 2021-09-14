Asian Art and Antiques from The Living Estate of Mr. Richard S. Ravenal will be Auctioned October 2nd by EstateOfMind

Middletown, NY, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Items from the living estate of Mr. Richard S. Ravenal – the now long-retired purveyor of Asian art and antiques and former owner of Asian Gallery in New York City – will headline a two-session auction planned for Saturday, October 2nd, by EstateOfMind, online and live in the Middletown gallery at 195 Derby Road. A preview will be held at 7 am Eastern.

Session 1, beginning at 10 am, will feature more than 100 lots of guns, ammunition and other militaria. Session 2, starting an hour later, will be the main sale, with the Mr. Richard S. Ravenal collection and other fine items pulled from prominent local estates and collections. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.

Also offered will be exceptional estate jewelry and watches, original artworks ranging from Old Master paintings to mid-20th century fare, sterling silver that includes flatware services as well as individual pieces, signed baseball memorabilia and hard-to-find baseball cards, coins and stamps, musical instruments, American furniture items from the 19th and 20th centuries, and collectibles.

Items from the Mr. Richard S. Ravenal collection will feature a rare, 13th or 14th century Chinese Ming Dynasty gessoed, straw-bound mud-head of Kuan-Yin, with appliqué painted lacquer over straw and mud and inlaid agate eyes. It comes from a temple in northwest China and shows the influence of the Silk Route Sung/Yuan Dynasty. It is also in a remarkable state of preservation.

Also from the Mr. Richard S. Ravenal collection is a 12th century Khmer Dynasty bronze of the Cambodian Buddhist deity Mahayana; a fine Chinese glazed pottery Buddhist priest from the Ming Dynasty, 16th century, with provenance; and a rare Shiva-Linga carved stone one-face column from the 2nd or 3rd century. Any one these would make a fine addition to any collection.

The watches category will feature a Patek Philippe 18kt gold watch, a Tiffany & Company 18kt gold watch, a rare C.L. Guinand 14kt gold chronograph pocket watch, and a 14kt gold repetition-chronograph with hunt case, 18 SZ. Jewelry will be highlighted by a 14kt gold Art Nouveau plique-a-jour necklace with diamonds and pearls, and nice large 14kt gold aquamarine rings.

Other jewelry will include a 19th century early fire opal, diamond and enameled ring; a rare 14kt Victorian mourning ring complete with a hair locket; a 14kt Art Nouveau dragonfly diamond, ruby, sapphire, opal and emerald brooch, white and yellow gold signed; 18kt Art Deco diamond and cultured pearl earrings; and a 14kt Art Deco two-carat natural sapphire brooch (unheated).

Artworks and paintings will be led by a pair of circa 1830 portraits attributed to Ammi Phillips (American, 1768-1865); a Dutch Old Master painting signed Willem Van Aelst (1626-1683); a winter scene by Emil Carlsen (American, 1853-1932); a group of works by 19th century British painter Homer Smith; a 1950s ink and paper work by John E. Heliker (N.Y., 1909-2000); and a circa 1925 watercolor signed Norman Lindsay (1879-1969), titled Other Wives and Husbands.

Silver will include a circa 1960 Danish Modern flatware service for 12 by Frigast in the Princess Furhsia pattern; a circa 1960 service for 12 by Gorham in the La Scala pattern; a circa 1950 service for 12 by Lunt in the Madrigal pattern; a circa 1940 Hallmark service for eight; a Persian silver tray weighing 55 troy oz.; three 19th or 20th century Russian silver and gold enameled teacup saucers; a large 19th century Persian Niello silver bread tray; a 19th century Persian repousse silver vase, and other pieces. Fans and collectors of silver will have much to consider.

Sports collectors will be treated to a Jackie Robinson autographed photo with certificate of authenticity; a baseball signed by Mickey Mantle with certificate of authenticity; and many baseball cards, including Roy Campanella, Hank Aaron and other stars. Collectibles will include a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 comic book (1984, graded 9.0), and a Flaming Carrot comic.

Coins and stamps will feature a 1984 Olympic proof set with gold; a 1925 Peace Dollar graded MS-66; a 1955 Mexican Cinco Pecos gold coin; a large complete coin set collection, including uncirculated (stamp series) Morgan silver dollars; a complete block of four presidential series stamps from 1938 and 1939 (Scott’s #803-834); and other philatelic and numismatic offerings.

Period American furniture will include a circa 1815-1820 birdseye and mahogany four-drawer chest (North Shore, Mass.); two Gustav Stickley side chairs; a circa 1950 Paul McCobb Planner Series table and chairs; an 18th century Hudson Valley pine tavern table; a circa 1820 classical New York Empire Cornucopia sofa; and a circa 1915 McHugh Arts and Crafts kneehole desk.

The musical instruments category is impressive and includes a rare 19th century violin bow by G. A. Pfroteschner; a violin by Joseph Odoardi with a bow by A. Schroetter; a circa 1950 Framus Barcelona model #5/26 classic tiger maple acoustic guitar; a circa 1980 Yamaha APX-4 acoustic and electric guitar; a Fender Squire 5D-7 model acoustic guitar; a Nord Electro 5-D keyboard; a Yanagisawa saxophone; two Chateau saxophones; an Andreas-Eastman straight sax; an SE custom electric guitar; assorted high-end new speakers; and other instruments and accessories.

Live, in-gallery bidding is available, but seating will be limited and all CDC, state and local regulations with regard to the COVID virus will be strictly enforced. Bidders can view lot photos and get more information at www.EstateOfMind.biz and at AuctionZip.com (ID # 11093).

Live, in-gallery previews will be held on Friday, October 1st, from 11 am-5 pm Eastern time, and Saturday, October 2nd, the date of auction, from 7 am-9 am, or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, you may call EstateOfMind at 845-386-4403. Masks are required at the previews. To learn more about EstateOfMind and the live and online estates auction slated for Saturday, October 2nd, please visit www.EstateOfMind.biz.

