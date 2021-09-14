More than 50 Tax Foreclosure Properties in Central New York’s Picturesque Madison County will be Sold Online Sep 13-16

Pleasant Valley, NY, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — More than 50 properties in Madison County, New York will be sold to the highest bidder in an online-only tax foreclosure real estate auction that opens on Monday, September 13th and ends on Thursday, September 16th. The properties include single-family and multi-family homes with land, vacant land and seasonal and commercial property.

All of the properties are located in Madison County, which is situated in picturesque central New York state, between Syracuse and Albany. Absolute Auction & Realty, based in Pleasant Valley, holds a tax foreclosure sale each year in Madison County, although one wasn’t held last year due to COVID.

“People who were disappointed last year will be more than pleased with the offerings in our 2021 tax foreclosure auction,” said Jennifer Gableman, the president and a principal broker of Absolute Auction & Realty. “We’ve got homes, land, mobile homes – great properties that have a starting bid of just one hundred dollars. It’s a great way to purchase real estate!”

Bidders can watch a recorded Bidders Seminar on YouTube as buying tax foreclosed properties is not like typical home buying. Join our Auctioneer, Frank Pietrzak for a review of the Terms and Conditions, auction procedures and a Q&A to make your buying process smooth and easy.

Pictures and descriptions of all 50-plus properties can be inspected on the Absolute Auction & Realty website – www.AARAuctions.com. All bidding will be driven through the site as well. There will be no live showings due to COVID-19, so interested parties are encouraged to use the website as a one-stop shop, for viewing, registering, bidding and (hopefully) scoring a property.

An example is the two-story, two-family old-style residence located at 36 Farnham Street in Cazenovia, situated on about one-tenth of an acre. The house, built around 1838, has just under 3,000 square feet of space and features seven bedrooms and two bathrooms. The full market value is listed at $115,152.

People interested in purchasing land will be intrigued by the 17.3 acres of vacant farmland in the town of Eaton, with waterfront on the Chenango River. The land, in the Morrisville-Eaton school district, has a full market value of $15,800 the opening bid to jump in is just $100. Since the land is vacant, there are no preview restrictions. People can drive by to look anytime.

For more information about Absolute Auction & Realty and the Madison County online-only tax foreclosure auction that begins on Monday, September 13th and ends on Thursday, September 16th, please visit www.AARauctions.com or www.NYSAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.

