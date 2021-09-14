Stephen Spivak Named Director of Business Development for Green Goddess Supply

Boston, MA, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cannabis industry veteran and Philadelphia, PA resident Stephen Spivak has been named Director of Business Development for Green Goddess Supply, a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products.

Spivak has previously served as a PA Market Strategist for Fluent Cannabis Care and their effort to identify new dispensary locations in the Pennsylvania market. He is currently an All Together Now committee member which supports Pennsylvania hemp industry. Spivak received a Masters Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University.

“We are delighted to add Stephen to our growing team,” noted Eric Robichaud, CEO of Green Goddess Supply. “Stephen’s knowledge of the cannabis industry, entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen will help us continue to attract strategic partners and customers.”

Vincent Bitetti, President and Chief Cannabis Officer of Green Goddess Supply, added, “Stephen’s insight into the world of Multi-State Operators (MSOs) will yield greater penetration into the dispensary and wholesale market. We know cannabis aficionados appreciate high quality accessories and initial orders will turn into repeat orders.”

Spivak commented, “The cannabis industry is still in the formative stages and it is exciting to part of the emergence. The complexity of licensing, financing and on-going research makes it a challenging and refreshing business environment. I’m excited to be part of the industry and working for one of the stronger brands.”

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire, a turnkey home grow system that even your most judgmental aunt won’t detect, is patented by and a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com