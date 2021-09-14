AR Headsets Market Share, Global Analysis & Forecast Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 14 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global AR Headsets Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the AR Headsets market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. AR Headsets Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the AR Headsets Market forecast.

The AR Headsets Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global augmented reality headsets market is anticipated to value USD 78.47 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 73.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The shifting trend towards the adoption of wearable devices coupled with the emergence of technologies like IoT and augmented reality is projected to drive the market growth for AR headsets.

The standalone headset segment held a dominant share of nearly 48.0% in 2018 due to its features such as near-eye display, LCoS cameras, and optical see-through. On the other hand, the tethered headset segment is expected to register a CAGR of 74.4% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025 on account of high performance and operational efficiency.

The enterprise application segment dominated the global market with a share of 84% in 2018 on account of the surging need of AR headsets in applications like catalog management, research, advertisement, and product assortment. While the consumer application engagement is also projected to gain traction in the upcoming years owing to the rising usage of smartphones and AR-based mobile applications to enhance the user’s virtual experience.

In 2018, North America held the largest share exceeding 38.0% across the AR headsets market owing to the increasing usage of these headsets across several enterprises and AR-based startups residing in this region. While the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing disposable income among the millennial population across China and India coupled with the availability of raw materials at lower cost prices.

The market for augmented reality headsets includes key players, are engaged in developing strategies like acquisitions and mergers for widening their geographical reach and to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the companies for AR Headsets market are:

Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft, and RealWear Inc.

