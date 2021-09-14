ArhamSoft Bagged Pakistan Digital Award, 2021

Lahore, Pakistan, 2021-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. is pleased to announce the achievement of the PDA award in the IT industry across Pakistan, competing with hundreds of other participants for the “best web and mobile market award” category.

As an independent entity, PDA encourages the best innovative and creative use of digital technologies. Every year, it recognizes exceptional talent and digital platforms and rewards unique websites, mobile apps, marketing campaigns, bloggers, etc., for their unique and innovative approach.

Ashifa Paracha, the founder of PDA, stated that “This platform is built to create a playing field, and we have a fair pitching and selection process.”

Following the successful Pakistan Digital Awards (PDA) since 2017, PDA had surfaced once again to recognize and reward the very best talent in digital platforms and solutions participated from all over Pakistan for 2021. PDA conducted an unprecedented event, following the SOPS for Covid-19.

The award ceremony was conducted at an open-air, iconic venue of Andalusian Lawn DHA in Karachi on, 17th of July 2021.

The Most Cherishing Moment for ArhamSoft at PDA

For the first time in ArhamSoft’s history, the company took the initiative and participated in Pakistan Digital Awards, 2021. ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. contested for the “best web and mobile market award” category and appeared as a successful nominee.

ArhamSoft presented its unique project, Mathlete – Let’s Play Math, in front of the PDA jury. ArhamSoft built this app to help young students practice math online through amazing math quiz games, participate in the quiz competition and win amazing prizes, including cash.

ArhamSoft also took the initiative to conduct a math contest named “MATHmania” while implementing all the SOPs amidst the pandemic.

The whole concept of MATHLETE – Let’s Play Math! (A Project of ArhamSoft) was to take Pakistan’s education sector to the next level by fostering mathematical creativity and ingenuity among the students through differentiated learning.

According to CEO ArhamSoft, Mr. Irfan Zafar, “The primary purpose of introducing this intriguing platform is to prepare the youth for their future careers and help them cope with the ever-evolving IT and business challenges across all industries.”

MATHLETE – Let’s Play Math was quite simple yet unique to be acknowledged at such a distinguished platform as PDA. ArhamSoft has successfully provided an excellent opportunity to youngsters of Pakistan to showcase their math solving skills through different levels of competition.

While talking about this great success, Mr. Irfan stated how the idea of Mathlete was conceived and developed to help students learn mathematics without panic.

“To turn this learning initiative into reality, we feel privileged to have McDonald’s as our strategic partner. As a result, we have come up with a creative way of engaging the students to learn, compete and win exclusive prizes,” he added.

He also mentioned, ‘’we have earned a deserved reputation in the custom software development industry for offering the very best business solutions and innovative projects for youth in terms of value and aiming to set the bar higher.”

ArhamSoft is proudly committed to continuing its outstanding contribution to the digital industry. We tend to level up Mathlete and get it ready for other subjects as well. In addition, it will help students evaluate and improve their academic skills through online competitions.

Some other products related to healthcare and eCommerce are also in the pipeline.

About ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd

ArhamSoft (Pvt) Ltd. is a global software services provider. Established in 2007, the company has matured into a mid-sized, ISO-certified IT organization delivering innovative business solutions and technology services across multiple domains. It devotedly operates with a synergistic approach and aims to set a benchmark of excellence and perfection in providing enterprise-grade custom software solutions. ArhamSoft uses the best industry practices and modern technology stack to build business solutions for companies. In addition, ArhamSoft has developed a full-fledged offshore outsourcing division to provide IT services to clients worldwide through dedicated resources.

Contact:

info@arhamsoft.com

+92.34.59666526

Office # 17 / N Block, Main Blvd, Johar Town, Lahore Pakistan

https://www.arhamsoft.com/