Overview On EN8 Round Bars

Posted on 2021-09-15 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

En8 Round Bars, En8D Rods manufacturer, En8 Round Bars Stockists, CS Round Bars Supplier Manufacturers

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — EN8 is also known as 080M40. EN8 round bar is an unalloyed medium carbon steel. applications where better properties than mild steel are required, en8 rod is used. to provide a good surface hardness and moderate wear resistance by flame or induction hardening processes, en8 bright bars can be heat treated.

EN8 Round Bars

EN8 is an unalloyed medium carbon steel (BS 970 080m40) that has a higher tensile strength than ordinary mild steel. EN8 steel is ideal for a wide range of engineering applications requiring increased strength, such as the production of shafts, studs, bolts, connecting rods, screws, and rollers.

Manan Steels & Metals is one of India’s leading EN8 Round Bar Manufacturers, Suppliers, Exporters. EN8 round bar is made of pure medium carbon steel and has a ductile strength that is comparable to mild steel.

EN8 Carbon Steel Bar is suitable for a wide range of manufacturing applications requiring high strength, such as the production of tubes, studs, bolts, connecting rods, screws, and rollers. We are considered as one of the pioneer organizations engaged in Manufacturing & Exporting a huge amount of  Stainless Steel Round Bar, Nickel Alloy Round Bar, Duplex Steel Round Bar & Rods, and the Monel Round Bar.

Round Bar Types:

  1. Stainless Steel Round Bars
  2. Titanium Round Bars
  3. Monel Round Bars
  4. Inconel Round Bars
  5. Hastelloy Round Bars

En8 Round Bars Specifications

EN8 is a popular steel in industry, From the automotive trade to wider general engineering applications, EN8 Engineering Steel have reasonable tensile strength.

EN8 offers moderate wear resistance, When heat treated.with hard chrome plating, We can also supply EN8D – 080A42 bar.

Typical Applications include Connecting rods, Automotive parts, Axles, spindles, Studs, bolts, General engineering components.

