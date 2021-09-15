Sales of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market to Grow 1.4X Through 2030

Surpassing a valuation of ~US$ 88 Bn in 2019, the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4% by the end of forecast period 2020-2030. 2019 and 2020 have been tough years for automotive sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus and unstable economic conditions globally. The sales of automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems is plummeting as the global automotive industry is integrated.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3228

However, it is foreseen that, the demand for aftertreatment systems for automotive exhaust is expected to observe positive growth due to the stringent emission regulations set by several government agencies around the world. For instance, European countries have adopted Euro VI emission norms and developing countries like India are transitioning towards BS-VI norms. However, this rise is expected by the end of 2020 when the pandemic is brought under control and the production of automobiles ramps up.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market

The global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 42.3 Bn and is anticipated to surpass a value of ~US$ 131.1 Bn during the forecast period

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3228

East Asia is projected to account for major share of the market as compared to the rest of the regions, accounting for 37.5% share by the end of forecast period

Key Segments of the Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market offers information divided into three key segments— product, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Vehicle Sales Channel Region Three Way Catalytic Convertor Passenger Car OEM North America Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Light Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Latin America Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) Heavy Commercial Vehicle Europe Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Off-highway Vehicle Forestry Vehicle Agriculture Machinery Construction Machinery Forklift

South Asia & Oceania Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF) East Asia Lean NOx Trap (LNT) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3228

Facility Expansion to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market are Bosal Group, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Cummins Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Johnson Matthey, Eberspächer Group, Tenneco Inc., among others. Prominent automotive exhaust aftertreatment system market players are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to increase their reach in the global market.

For instance,

In 2020, the Bosal Group has invested heavily to upgrade and relocate its new OEM manufacturing Emission Control System (ECS) plant in Koedoespoort Industrial, Pretoria. With the expansion, the company intends to double its revenues from the MEA region

In 2020, Magneti Marelli expanded its new research and development center in Turin. With that expansion, the company is focusing on innovating new technologies in the field of Lighting and Body Electronics (LBE).

In 2018, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG expanded its business unit in Pune, India. With this expansion, the company is targeting the growing demand for emission control systems in India and also increase its revenue in Asia Pacific region

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/25/2006286/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Sound-Generator-Sales-Majorly-Buoyed-by-Pedestrian-Safety-Concerns-Adoption-in-LCVs-Pegged-at-14-CAGR-by-2029-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2323/electric-vehicle-drive-motor-market

Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2322/automotive-start-stop-battery-market

Automotive Roof Liners Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2321/automotive-roof-liners-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com