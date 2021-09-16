Treasure Discovery Found and Recovered yet Again by this Public Company: Coins, Pottery, Glass Jars & Artifacts from Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (Stock Symbol: BLIS) off the Florida Coast

Florida, USA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (OTC Markets: BLIS) announced the Company, with its Partner Gold Hound LLC, is excited to announce that we have been successful in major finds of varied coins, pottery, intact glass jars, a whole musket, many cannon balls and many other shipwreck materials in a close proximity area of the 1715 Fleet wreck site off the East Coast of Florida. Many other large shipwreck materials of iron and lead have also been found in the close in area.

With the experience and the technologies provided by TSR (BLIS) as well as the. expertise brought by Gold Hound we are fairly confident that we are on one of the major wreck sites to find larger quantities of gold, silver and gems. Through fantastic analysis and survey work, by Capt. Greg Bounds, using TSR crews, and joint divers and much of his expert surveying, utilizing state of the art equipment supplied by TSR the area for a particular wreck seems to have been narrowed to a focused are.

BLIS will continue operations off the sight near Sebastian Florida for the foreseeable future. TSR is making plans and agreements for other sights, including treasure wreck sights of large value, that are essentially proven wrecks outside of US waters that we will work throughout the rest of the year.

We will be displaying many of the finds on our new social media sights on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and others that have been developed and will be announced shortly. As well TSR will have some major announcements for new directors and personnel in executive positions.

The site area off Sebastian Florida has been perpetually permitted with the State of Florida and has been the site of valuable recoveries from a suspected four wrecks from the renowned and enormously laden 1715 Fleet, which sank in July 1715 during a hurricane. Although much of the inshore areas have been worked, and many recoveries made, the vast amount of treasure, in the form of gold and silver coins, bullion bars, emeralds, jewelry and other valuable items are still to be found.

With the vessels operating at all times weather permitting, TSR (OTC:BLIS) will update and provide information on all aspects of operations, including video and other media updates in the short term. TSR has also activated an Instagram site for posts we will make available for videos and pictures on a near daily basis.

 Currently Engaged in Active Search and Recover Operations.

 Company has Decades of Experience with a Great Many Valuable Finds.

 Small Share Structure Under 9 Million OS and No Convertible Debt.

 Famed Treasure Hunter Kane Fisher is a New Operations Manager

 Plans for Television and Gaming Apps Under Development.

 Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Start of Operations and Resources on Treasure Site

Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (BLIS) is a treasure company built on decades of shipwreck recovery and experience. Operations will be very streamlined, so SGA expenses will be very limited. All recovery work is being done with existing permit holders as contractors to carry out the work, as well as new sites with partners. The BLIS gaming division is more independent and will be done outside of recovery and asset acquisitions of treasure from many sources, to build assets, sell some, and keep much for the company’s own holdings. The BLIS goal is that 80% of all monies are used for operations, equipment, etc. for actual search and recoveries.

BLIS has a very attractive share structure with under 9 million shares outstanding, of which 7 million are held in control holdings and restricted to insiders, and less than 1 million are free trading, in limited deposits. BLIS management intends is to keep its share structure at 15 million or below for the next 2 years.

Additionally, BLIS has no convertible debt. Currently operations are being funded through the current money raise for operations and for the gaming division in two separate segments. This is well underway for wreck explorations throughout the whole dive season of 2021. With a 71 foot mothership, and other dive boats BLIS has financial coverage for operations. BLIS may raise capital for overseas recoveries in certain undisclosed areas, but not via convertible debt as other companies normally do.

BLIS has numerous revenue routes. One is to keep many artifacts and treasure as assets, to be shown in a planned BLIS location and museum. BLIS has already gathered significant recovered treasure. Second is the sale of treasure and artifacts through certain auction houses and arranged product sales for coins, etc. Third is private collector sales. Fourth is road show and museum show fees. Finally, holding rights to television and future gaming development. Currently, BLIS has many assets recovered, and under holdings.

 Gaming and Television Plans

BLIS intends to become a worldwide set of media brands for adventure, treasure and fulfilling the dream of everyone who ever wanted to have the adventure of a lifetime. BLIS has an existing gaming development relationship for an envisioned App game based on treasure hunting, and a television series will be worked during the next year. Constant filming of crew work and recovery will be published of ongoing operations via social media.

 BLIS Announces Operations, Searches and Further Discoveries, New Video of Operations Coming Up

On March 9th BLIS announced it has been conducting search, scan, recovery and acquisition operations of new and known treasure shipwreck recovery sites off the East Coast of Florida. The BLIS team has made a significant recovered acquisition of certain objects, including one that which is suspected to contain large precious gemstone materials that has been expertly examined, and its makeup will be announced shortly.

BLIS has partnered with permitted partners for certain sites, which will be announced in the near future as well. Such area as where the gemstone and other coins were found will be subject to in depth projects and searches. Some of the operations and acquired items will be displayed soon.

BLIS knows that together with the Galleon Quest game, the reality television show Galleon Quest would be complimentary in the marketing of the Company’s recoveries, as well as the game and television alike, as well as bringing eyes to BLIS for the shareholders’ benefit.

For more information on Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (BLIS) visit: www.treasurewreck.com.

