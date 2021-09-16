CHETU’S SOFTWARE DELIVERY MODEL EARNS AICPA ACCREDITATION FOR 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Sunrise, Florida, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu today announced it has once again successfully completed the System and Organization Controls for Service Organizations: ICFR (SOC 1®) audit and has obtained a favorable, unbiased opinion from independent auditors utilizing the standards put forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the 11th consecutive year.

Type 2 SOC 1® certification confirms that Chetu, as a software development services organization, has had an in-depth audit of its controls relating to the security, availability, sustainability, and processing integrity of its internal control systems, further verifying its optimal operational performance and security measures to safeguard customer data.

“Chetu has always been committed to upholding the highest standard of excellence when it comes to its data infrastructure and project delivery,” said Prem Khatri, vice president of operations at Chetu. “After 11 years of successfully completing some of the most stringent AICPA audits and certifications, Chetu’s most recent SOC 1® certification recognizes our dedication to the systemic, superior operational processes and controls that our clients have come to rely on in an ever-changing business environment.”

Developed by the AICPA, the SOC 1® remains a renowned auditing standard that is leveraged by both leading auditing firms and service providers around the world. A service auditor’s examination performed in accordance with a SOC 1® audit signifies that a service company has been through a thorough examination of their control objectives and activities, which has come to include controls over information technology and related processes.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and nearly 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com

