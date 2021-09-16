Constant Innovation, Reliable and Iconic Products by CICO GROUP

DIVERSE AND ADEPT

New Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Our range of products is vast in each category, whether it is waterproofing solutions, concrete admixtures, grouting, industrial flooring, adhesives, sealants, repair compounds, or others.

CICO is proud to state that many of our products are not just leaders in their segments but brands in their own right. Here we look at some of the categories we are in and the products that have stood the test of time.

Designed for use with LATICRETE® 500/600 Series Grout, LATICRETE® 1776 Grout Admix Plus is used in place of water to provide a dense, colorfast grout joint that inhibits stain-causing bacteria, mold and mildew growth with Microban®. Ideal for all interior and exterior grout applications as concrete admixture manufacturers .

. CICO NSPGC is a specially formulated no shrink polymeric compound for injection cement grouting. It is a free-flowing powder for addition to neat cement-water milk. Its strong plasticizing properties allow the mix for a substantial reduction in water content without affecting the fluidity, thus improving the strength and impermeability of the grout. During the setting period of the grout, it produces controlled expansion to compensate for the normal plastic shrinkage of cement. This ensures the complete filling of voids and prevents the formation of porous sections. Furthermore, due to its surface-active property and volume increase during the reaction, even the smallest cracks and pores can be impregnated.

Cico Tapecrete RTU Waterproof Coating is a two-pack polymer modified cementitious elastomeric protective and waterproof coating. When it hardens, it develops excellent bonding properties to most building materials. It is suitable in both interior and exterior building and all other civil engineering applications. Cured film of Cico Tapecrete top waterproofing companies in India Coating prevents dampness in buildings tanks, roofs and other concrete structures permanently.

Coating prevents dampness in buildings tanks, roofs and other concrete structures permanently. CICO POLYGROUT is a low viscosity liquid that reacts with water in a controlled manner to form a swelling, resilient adhesive solid in densities and strength appropriate to the designated task. When injected under pressure into leaking structures, a permanent flexible water barrier is formed through polymerization.

CIKOgrout GP is ready to use general-purpose non-shrink, cementitious grout for interior and exterior, filling gaps between similar or dissimilar substrates. In addition, CIKOgrout GP is suitable for anchoring pre-cast columns, anchor bolts and fence posts, etc. CIKOgrout GP is a balanced blend of select cement type, graded Silica aggregate, flow enhancing and shrinkage compensating additives resulting in a free-flow, high strength grout.

USES CICO PLAST SUPER is used to produce normal grade flowing concrete, pumped concrete, pre-stressed and denser concrete and industrial/commercial flooring and floor toppings. General building construction including raft, beam, column and slab. Top construction chemical company in India states that piling, pile cap, bridge decks· Tunnel lining RMC ADVANTAGES. Improves the workability of concrete without increasing water. Improves both early and ultimate strength without increasing cement content and without reducing workability. The mix’s internal friction and thixotropy are reduced to a minimum without the risk of segregation, thus making it concretely pump able without nesting formation. Produces self-compacting concrete, which can be poured around congested reinforcement and requires little or no vibration.