Why getting you Emotional Support Dog trained and certified is more important now than ever?

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Following the recent uproar regarding “fake” emotional support animals, and the unfortunate situations they have created around the globe, causing U.S DOT changing the rules regarding service animals on planes, and allowing airlines to not accept emotional support animals onboard, it is important more than ever that you train your emotional support dog to be a well-behaved pet in public and around strangers.

Service Dog Training School International provides an online emotional support dog training course, which will teach your emotional support dog obedience, house manners, social skills, good behavior in public and engagement tasks.

Although ESA are not required to undergo specific training, still they can be easily turned away from public establishments, such as restaurants, shops, hotels, and shopping malls, especially if they are showing signs of agitation, misconduct, bad-manners, and aggressiveness. If your ESD gets proper training, like the Certified Emotional Support Dog Training Course offered by SDTSI, it will behave nicely in public and around people, and will have more chances to be admitted in public businesses.

Most importantly, ESAs exist to bring comfort to people with mental conditions, such as anxiety, attention deficit disorders, autism, bipolar disorders, manic disorders, cognitive disorders, depression, phobia, PTSD and stress, and certainly people with these conditions would want to keep their ESAs close in every situation, but if the ESA is not well behaved, it will bring even more stress and frustration to their owners, will do more harm than help.

That is why SDTSI’s team of expert trainers and animal care professionals, have created this course based- emotional support dog online training, to help you train your dog to be a good-mannered dog both at home and in public areas. The course is available completely online, and it includes study materials, one-on-one instructor support and final emotional support dog certification and registration ID. SDTSI has also developed an app to help you train anyplace anytime.

About Service Dog Training School International

Focused on helping people with mental and physical disabilities to train their own dog to become a qualified service dog to assist in their daily life.

All SDTSI courses have been developed by SDTSI’s team of expert service dog trainers and animal behaviorists and make use of positive reinforcement techniques and a compassionate training approach to facilitate the deepest bond between ESDs and their owners.

Courses are available online on the SDTSI web portal and on the SDTSI app.