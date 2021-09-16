Three New Awards Highlight Chocolate Moose Media’s Innovative Approach

OTTAWA, Canada, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Awards are given at the international, national and local levels.

I am pleased to receive these recognitions because of their emphasis on innovation to create progressive social change.” — CMM Founder Firdaus Kharas

Chocolate Moose Media (CMM) has been named:

Most Innovative Animated Shorts Production Company 2021

Most Outstanding Innovative Short Film Producer – Canada

Top Social Startups and Companies in Ottawa (2021)

The naming by The Global 100 Awards, Corporate Vision Magazine, and Best Startup Ca respectively all cited innovation and societal impact in their criteria. The three awards add to the 115 other awards CMM and its founder have received.

About Chocolate Moose Media

Founded in Ottawa, Canada in 1995, Chocolate Moose Media (CMM) is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at alleviating health, human rights and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, CMM produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour in order to better the human condition. More than 3,600 animated videos in 245 language versions are available online without charge in a Vimeo channel.

Media contact:

Firdaus Kharas

www.chocmoose.com

(613) 820-6121

Logo: