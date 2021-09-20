Neurointerventional Devices Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

250 Pages Neurointerventional Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Neurointerventional Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Neurointerventional Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Neurointerventional Devices Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Neurointerventional Devices market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Neurointerventional Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Neurointerventional Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Neurointerventional Devices Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Neurointerventional Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Neurointerventional Devices Market.



Market Taxonomy Product Type Embolic Coils

Neurovascular Thrombectomy

Carotid Stents

Balloons

Flow Diverters Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Stent Retrievers

Intracranial Stents

Liquid Embolic

Intrasaccular Devices End User Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Technology Coiling Procedures

Stenting

Cerebral Angiography

Neurothrombectomy Procedure

Scope Neurointerventional devices witness significant demand among the healthcare professionals attributed to minimally invasive features. The growing prevalence of vascular diseases, ischemic strokes, and aneurysms has revved up demand for neurointerventional devices in the healthcare industry.Neurointerventional devices will also be used for the treatment of atherosclerosis, which is expected to impact the growth of the global neurointerventional devices market positively. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of the global neurointerventional devices market to date and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global neurointerventional devices market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global neurointerventional devices market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to neurointerventional devices. Summary The report commences with brief information of the global neurointerventional devices market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global neurointerventional devices market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global neurointerventional devices market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – neurointerventional devices. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. Factors Propelling Growth of the Global Neurointerventional Devices Market The increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis and ischemic strokes is expected to rev up demand for neurointerventional devices in the healthcare sector. The surge in preference for minimally invasive procedures among healthcare professionals has further fuelled the demand for neurointerventional devices. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of neurointerventional devices market throughout 2022. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vascular disorders in the spine, neck, and head is projected to boost demand for neurointerventional devices in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. The growing need for treating various vascular disorders is projected to boost demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Treatment of vascular disorders is projected to contribute towards the global market growth of neurointerventional devices significantly throughout 2022. Coiling Procedure to Register Significant Growth Among other products, the balloon is projected to register a relatively high CAGR in the neurointerventional devices market globally through 2022. North America among other regions is projected to represent a major market for neurointerventional devices in the market globally. Embolic coils is likely to outsell other devices for neurointerventional treatment in the market globally. In 2017, this segment is projected to register a value of over US$ 270 Mn. Neurovascular thrombectomy among other products is projected to witness steady revenue growth after embolic coils in the neurointerventional devices market globally by 2022 – end. A hospital among other end users is projected to register a value of over US$ 900 Mn in 2022. This segment is projected to register a relatively high CAGR growth among various end-users in the neurointerventional devices market globally through 2022. Ambulatory surgical center among other end users is projected to reflect the significant revenue growth after hospital segment in the neurointerventional devices market globally during the projected period. The coiling procedure among various technologies is projected to represent over US$ 300 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2017. This segment among other technologies is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of revenue during the predicted period. In 2017, neurothrombectomy procedure among other technologies is projected to a value of over US$ 100 Mn. This segment is projected to reflect the significant revenue growth after the coiling procedure in the neurointerventional devices market globally. Stenting, cerebral angiography, and coiling procedure are projected to witness a relatively high CAGR in the neurointerventional devices market globally throughout 2022. These procedures among other technologies will witness parallel growth in terms of CAGR in the market globally during the projected period. Market Players Leading market players in the neurointerventional devices market globally include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corp., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Stimwave Technologies, Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., and Nuvectra Corporation.

