Demand for Water Electrolysis Machine Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7% through 2030

The water electrolysis machines market is expected to strongly gain ground in chemical applications, such as the production of methanol and ammonium fertilizers, in addition to extensive applications of hydrogen generation in the petroleum industry for processing crude oil. Water electrolysis devices are also expected to find roles in hydrogen generation for pharmaceuticals, steel, and electronics applications.

Improvements in proton exchange membrane technology, and ideal applications in high pressure and variable temperature settings, are providing impetus to the growth of the water electrolysis machine market. Further, government policies towards eco-friendly technologies and fuel cell research & development will provide critical growth opportunities for market players. Consequently, the global water electrolysis machine market is expected to expand at a very healthy CAGR of 7% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Water Electrolysis Machine Market Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains and has resulted in lockdowns, impacting regular operations of businesses in chemicals, petroleum, and electronics & semiconductor industries. This, in turn, is expected to have a moderate impact on the global water electrolysis machines market.

The proton exchange membrane segment is projected to reflect higher demand than alkaline water electrolysis alternatives, supported by minimal risk of hydrogen crossovers and applications in on-site hydrogen generation applications.

Water electrolysis machines with hydrogen production ratings of below 500 are projected to reflect higher demand in the foreseeable future, owing to extensive need of hydrogen production in small-scale applications for the chemical and research sectors.

By end user, the chemicals sector is projected to hold a leading market share till 2030, supported by use in fertilizer, additive, and fuel processing industries.

In terms of regional markets, Asia Pacific is expected to display relatively faster growth in the adoption of water electrolysis machines, aided by massive growth in industrial applications in India and China.

Key Segments of Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Fact.MR’s report on the water electrolysis machine market offers information classified into five major segments – type, input power, hydrogen production, application, and region. This report offers detailed data about essential market dynamics and growth parameters that are relevant to these categories.

Type

Proton Exchange Membrane

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Others

Input Power

Below 5 kW

2 kW – 5 kW

Above 5 kW

Market Players Focusing on Acquisitions & Product Development

Some of the leading participants in the water electrolysis machine market include Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Kobel Co Eco Solutions, AERVA H2Gen, ThyssenKrupp AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Teledyne Energy Systems, C&E Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Enagic, ProtonOnsite, Eneco Holdings, Linde AG, ErreDue S.p.A., and Hydrogenics Corporation, among others.

Leading market players are focusing their efforts and resources towards strategic collaborations and acquisitions to bolster the scope of product development, thereby consolidating their market position.

