‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Returns To Wizard World Chicago, Saturday, October 16

ROSEMONT, IL, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Stephen Amell, known to millions as the crime-fighting vigilante lead in the hit TV series “Arrow,” returns to Wizard World Chicago on Saturday, October 16. The Toronto-born Amell who also starred in DC Universe vehicles such as “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” in the “Oliver Queen” role, has been among the most popular guests at several previous Wizard World appearances.

Amell will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct Q&A panels and potentially other special events at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

Amell has also appeared as a series regular in numerous shows, prominently “Hung,” “Private Practice” and “Heartland.” He also had recurring roles in “New Girl” opposite Zooey Deschanel and “Private Practice” as the love interest to Amy Brenneman, and a supporting slot in the 2016 action film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows.

Amell is another headliner in an increasingly robust Wizard World Chicago celebrity lineup that also includes Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, “The Walking Dead”), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise, “All Creatures Great and Small”), James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel”), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers”), Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Supergirl”), Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” “Melrose Place”), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Paige O’Hara (Beauty and the Beast, Enchanted), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “King of Queens”) and Charles Martinet (“Mario Bros.” franchise). Additional celebrities, creators and other attractions will be announced shortly.

Wizard World Chicago will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon, along with programming and entertainment stage schedules.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, cosplay, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Show hours are Friday, October 15, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

Wizard World Chicago 2021 will also mark the final event under the Wizard World brand name. As previously announced, beginning in 2022, former Wizard World events held in Chicago as well as New Orleans, Portland, Cleveland, St. Louis and Philadelphia will be produced under the FAN EXPO name. Wizard World will continue to operate the Wizard World Vault and will be participating at all FAN EXPO events.

Tickets start at $39.99.

