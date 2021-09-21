Art-pop indie artist Phosphoro drops EP album ‘This Infinite Line’

TUSCON, AZ, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of art-pop music known as Phosphoro has released his latest official EP album, “This Infinite Line.” It contains five original Phosphoro tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Cognibrew Records record label. Uniquely melodic, undeniably fun, and distinguished by refreshingly unusual instrumentation, “This Infinite Line” introduces Phosphoro as one of the most intriguing artists in recent memory.

Tucson, Arizona’s Phosphoro [often stylized ‘phosphoro’] takes his name from the Spanish word for a match, ‘fosforo,’ for his fiery red hair. He cites as main artistic influences David Bowie, Portugal. The Man, Hozier, and Dave Matthews, as well as saxophone greats such as Cannonball Adderley and Charlie Parker. These are joined in his stable by a melange of rock names like Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, and Fleetwood Mac. The result is as uncommon as one might imagine and as satisfying as a fan can hope for.

The album art for “This Infinite Line” shows Phosphoro on a ladder in his underwear with a mason’s level, pointing bravely yonder like a great explorer of yore. Sonically speaking, this is apt. His pairing of sax and Rhodes piano festooned with his own unassuming indie-rock vocal style definitely explores new territories. Fans of clever lyrics will find much on the bone to gnaw, also.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “This Infinite Line,” Phosphoro writes:

“My message is one of hope, persistence, and patient endurance. Questions and fear have been pushed on us more than ever, but true insurance isn’t sold. I encourage us to realize we journey our own line, while being part of a bigger infinite line.”

Stylistically speaking, Phosphoro wasn’t aiming to ape the work of someone else. Rather, he made what he wanted to hear because it had been missing.

“The songs are a sound I wanted to hear over this past year,” he writes. “I think each song shows some growth for me as a writer and shares something new that I hadn’t brought to the table before.”

That said, he’s also openly anti-pigeonhole and even moreso than most indie artists.

“It can be hard to create with a particular direction in mind,” Phosphoro says. “I don’t have a defined audience and I don’t want to be a copycat. I’d rather blaze a trail, or even be a Van Gogh -style artist, rather than just get in the same line everyone is in to become famous. I’d like to contribute to the collective canvas.”

That canvas includes notable work from his grandfather, a pianist in the Charlie Fisk Orchestra at Chicago during the 1950s, his mother, also an artist, and his father, a multi-instrumentalist in the 33rd Army Band (USAREUR), all of whom he cites as crucial sources of inspiration.

Seasoned musicians will note all the space in Phosphoro’s mix. No percussion? No second or third vocal tracks? Is there a bass, even (usually, yes)? Music fans will do well to let the music be what it is.

“I often wrestled with the question of ‘does my music need more?’” the artist says. “I feel like I’ve been dancing around the music industry and society, not quite fitting into any of the crowds, knocking on all the doors but not yet finding the entrance to where I need to be. I want to add new or fresh ideas to our industry.”

Cognibrew Records describes Phosphoro as having been raised in Pocatello, Idaho, “where one’s path, social awareness, and of course music, were common lessons of childhood. As a songwriter today, he is in pursuit of musical and spiritual substance while considering topics of humanity.”

“I think I put themes of unity and teamwork into my songs,” Phosphoro writes. “There is also a strong presence for big ideas, such as creation, or the larger purpose that we all face along this infinite line of humanity and history.”

Phosophoro is the sole talent behind everything on the album from initial writing to final recording. He worked with Alusion Studios in Tucson “to mix the songs and add a few final effects to the master,” of which he said, “I always enjoy working with Jim there at the studio.” He is also part of Blind Autumn with whom he has dropped three LPs and an EP record. Previous releases also include two solo LPs as the American Captain.

“This Infinite Line” by Phosphoro on the Cognibrew Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, art-pop fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“This Infinite Line” by Phosphoro —

https://music.apple.com/us/album/this-infinite-line-ep/1576316729

Phosphoro Official Website —

https://phosphoromusic.com/

Phosphoro Official Twitter —

@phosphoromusic