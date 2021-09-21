Full Body Detox- How to rejuvenate your body

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ayurvedic Kadha or simply Kadha is a homemade Indian drink. It is consumed in the form of tea and is very effective against regular coughs and colds. Kadha is also helpful for common flu, and there are different types of it. One fact about drinking Kadha is its overuse and over-boiling can be fatal. The excess of everything has reverse effects. Even healthy foods can turn harmful if consumed to excess.

According to experts, Kadha has anti-viral properties. The presence of basil makes it an effective healing drink that reduces mucus in the body. It is also known for increasing Immunity and fights against infections. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, which soothes the throat and prevents coughing.

Apart from treating cough, cold, flu and fever, you will be surprised to know that the humble Kadha is also effective in treating stones. It is suggested to consume the Kadha regularly for six months for effective results. Kadha also increases Immunity and is a rich source of antioxidants.

Now, as the covid-19 pandemic persists, people have aptly realized the importance of solid Immunity. For developing a strong immunity, many herbal ways are well-known for a long time. Drinking Kadha has been used as a way of boosting the Immunity of the Indians since time immemorial. There are numerous health benefits of Kadha besides the use in regular cough and cold.

You should take care of few things before drinking kadha.

Not more than a half-cup kadha per day. Kadhai is harmful if they exceed the prescribed amount. Half a cup in a day is a safe and effective way to consume it to reap its maximum benefits. Never overboil the kadha. People have the misconception that overboiling will lead to the increase of nutritional and medicinal benefits of the kadha. But this is far from reality. Instead, overboiling will augment its acidity. A quick boil is enough for a perfect kadha. Have cooling food throughout the day as kadhas are responsible for increasing your body temperature. Coconut water and oranges are few examples of cooling foods. Discontinue drinking kadha after you have consumed it for a long time, say two to three weeks. Take a long break and start over.

Kadha has so many benefits that everybody has included in their day-to-day lifestyle. A healthy life is what everyone is looking for. But not everyone has the energy to make the kadha every time, although we may want to have it always. So, we look for some alternatives.

