STAYC AND PHILIPS: ENJOY YOUR MUSIC, YOUR WAY

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Philips announces a collaboration with K-Pop idol group STAYC to introduce the new Philips TAT4556 true wireless earphones with Hybrid ANC active noise cancelling technology and up to 29 hours of playback time. Widely recognised as one of the top rising Korean groups, STAYC features six unique talents who recently created top ten hit albums and singles like SO BAD and ASAP.

The new Philips earphones are made for work, fun and play. Designed with a mono and ambient mode, the active noise cancelling feature keeps the focus on the music and the sounds that matter. Effectively water and sweat-proof thanks to its IPX4 protection rating, these earphones also come in four different colours with a matte casing to match. With classic black, pure white, fresh green and vibrant purple to choose from, they are the perfect stylish accessories to suit all lifestyle needs.

Surround yourself with sound

With their sleek charging case, the Philips TAT4556 earphones feature solid bass sound from their 12 mm neodymium drivers, for a full 9 hours of play time from a single charge, and up to 29 hours with the charging case (battery endurance measured with ANC off). An extra hour of play time is enabled with a quick 10-minute charge.

Wider and deeper noise cancellation means that these earphones filter out all external noise and sound for a totally immersive sound experience while on the go. The Awareness Mode option, however, filters the surrounding sounds back in, for ease of conversation and whenever necessary.

Mono mode

The Philips TAT4556 allows for double the talk time for tele-conversations by using one earbud while the other one charges. When the current earbud is low on battery, a simple swap to the fully charged one will allow for uninterrupted talk time.

Secure, comfortable fit

Sleek and synchronized with exclusive tuning technology, these earphones are created for the ear canal structure and sound quality demands of Asian consumers. Three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicon ear-top covers are included with the earbuds, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The snug fit results in the comfort of perfect sound, allowing for an immersive sensory experience anytime, anywhere.

Hear music like never before – with the new Philips TAT4556 true wireless earphones.

The Philips TAT4556 retails at $229 and is available at all authorized distributors across Singapore.

