Olayer the Most Preferred Company across the World for Ffp2 Face Mask For Children

DONG GUAN, CHINA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Chinese-German protective kids FFP2 face mask Olayer has come up as the most popular and sought-after company for nations across the world to choose masks for their children. It has risen to the top as the company that manufactures the finest and safest children FFP2 face mask. Its protective quality and filtration system is one of a kind and gives a huge boost to the health and breathing for the kids. The FFP2 face mask for child are made according to EN149 standard and they all have the CE certificate.

Apart from that, these FFP2 face mask for children are also made according to EN149:2001+A1:2009 standard and meet every single guideline from the WHO. The masks have an excellent 94% filtration percentage and a maximum of 8% leakage to the inside. The masks can be worn by children from the age of 3-14. They also come in many different colours, though primarily available in blue and pink. The breathing is very comfortable and they have an anti fogging system that helps children wearing spectacles. Equipped with Europe CE certificate plus EN149:2001+A1:2009 testing report, Olayer FFP2 face mask for children is the most widely used face mask in the world and shipped to many countries for the brilliant quality of manufacturing and timely shipping it gives its customers.

Dongguan Olayer Technology Co.Ltd. or Olayer is a Chinese-German face mask company. It specializes in making KN95, N95, FFP1, FFP2, and FFP3 protective face masks at the most reasonable and affordable price. Olayer face masks are shipped across the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.n95-ffp2.com/ffp2-children-face-mask-for-child/

Address: Room 201, NO.22, Jufu West Road, YuanJiang Yuan , Changping Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China, 523000

Phone Number: +86 135 3080 1277

Email Id: sales@olayer.com

