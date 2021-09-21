Tourism and Travel Safari Packages to Kenya in 2021 – Claim Discount 10%

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — With the travel and tourism industry slowly picking up in Kenya, Both travellers and tour operators are looking forward to the #restarttourism in the sector. After the showdown in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation.

Most Countries who are the main markets for have removed Kenya from red list to green list as per their conditions. However, some countries have been visiting Kenya in the last 6 months with no problem. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has seen an increase of Africa Travel enthusiasts.

For the remain part of the year 2021, Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is celebrating the return to travel and safari with a discount of 10% to couples travel, family travel and groups travel for their serena africa 7 days safari that visits Amboseli National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve. Enquire availability and Book now by quoting code RESTART10%2021 to email : info-at-cruzeiro-safaris.com

Serena Africa Safari for 7 Days Itinerary details https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/serenaafricasafari

Cruzeiro Safaris Looks forward to hosting you in the year 2021.