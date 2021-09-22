The Reserve at Clemson Rents Fully Furnished Apartments

Clemson, South Carolina, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Reserve at Clemson is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending Clemson University. The fully furnished apartments provide students with a comfortable housing option close to campus.

The Reserve at Clemson gives students various floor plan options, including two and four-bedroom options for rooming with friends or random roommates through the roommate matching program. The affordable apartments include Internet access, in-unit laundry, water and sewer, and access to community amenities. The per-person rates eliminate worries about roommates who can’t come up with their share of the rent.

Students living at The Reserve at Clemson get access to all community amenities, such as two resort-style swimming pools, a media lounge with a coffee bar, fitness and weight-training center, a basketball court, and more. It’s the perfect option for students who want a more comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the fully furnished student apartments can find out more by visiting The Reserve at Clemson website or by calling 1-864-271-7800.

Company: The Reserve at Clemson

Address: 103 Sumter Lane

City: Clemson

State: SC

Zip code: 29630

Telephone number: 1-864-271-7800