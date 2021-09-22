Asphalt Paver Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

250 Pages Asphalt Paver Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Asphalt Paver. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Asphalt Paver Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Asphalt Paver market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Asphalt Paver

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Asphalt Paver, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Asphalt Paver Market.

Key Segments of the Asphalt Paver Market Operating Weight 5000 to 8000 Kg

8000 to 12000 Kg

12000 to 15000 Kg

More than 15000 Kg Paver Type Tracked Pavers

Wheeled Pavers Screed Type Mechanical

Hydrostatic Paving Width Up to 1.5 m

1.5 to 2.5 m

2.5 to 5 m

More than 2.5 m Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

APEJ

Asphalt Paver Market – Scope of the Report The asphalt paver market study done by Fact.MR gives an exclusive information about how the market will gain momentum during the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The main objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and key insights about various segments of the global asphalt paver market. This newly published report provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of asphalt pavers over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer an updates on drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and value forecasts for manufacturers operating in the asphalt paver market. A section of the report discusses different factors that are shaping external, as well as internal, competition in the asphalt paver market. The asphalt paver market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future. Moreover, increasing government funding for maintenance of roads and highways along with growing infrastructure have boomed the construction sector, which in turn will create healthy growth opportunities for the asphalt paver market. A detailed forecast on the asphalt paver market has also been offered by analysts, who have categorized the market forecasts in terms of a likely scenario, an optimistic scenario and conservative scenario regarding sales and demand for asphalt pavers during the forecast period. The study also exerts details on aspects impacting pricing strategies of the manufacturers of asphalt pavers. According to Fact.MR estimations, the asphalt pavers market will witness volume sales of over 34,600 units in 2018, a marginal growth from 2017. Overall growth of the market is driven by, Use of predictive maintenance systems in construction equipment to prevent downtime and reduce operating costs

Improved fleet management with different financing and equipment acquisition options

Development of efficient asphalt pavers with improved screed operations and maneuverable paving width Fact.MR shows that expansion and improvements in road infrastructure are the prime fillips responsible for asphalt paver sales in the construction equipment market. Airport paving projects are other prominent consumers of asphalt pavers wherein construction equipment companies are focusing on the procurement of big-ticket projects. North America to Hold over One-Fifth Volume sales, APEJ Progresses Rapidly Volume sales of asphalt pavers in North America are headed up by the extensive and longest road infrastructure in the United States. Fact.MR study estimates that North America will continue to report a bulk of the global asphalt paver demand in 2018. Europe will closely follow North America in terms of volume sales in 2018. Fact.MR study opines that APEJ will continue to witness significant revenue increase of 4.9% Y-o-Y in 2018 over 2017. “Growing emphasis on prolonging the lifespan of existing road and highway infrastructures and increasing public and private investments are major factors fuelling the demand for asphalt pavers. As construction companies are vying for low operating costs and higher productivity, the asphalt pavers market has witnessed the introduction of some of the excellent, high-performance models of asphalt pavers in past half a decade,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR. The study finds that tracked pavers will hold over 73% of the market share in 2018 wherein asphalt highway and airport pavement projects highly prefer tracked pavers over wheeled pavers. Wheeled pavers continue to register steady demand, especially in patch paving applications or paving projects of town or city roads. Demand for hydrostatic screed continues to gain traction among asphalt paver end-users owing to its superior function that provides uniform screed across the road surface. The study estimates that volume sales of asphalt pavers with hydrostatic screed will hold over two-thirds share in 2018.

