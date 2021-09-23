Meet New Devart Delphi DAC for RAD Studio 11 Alexandria with Firebird 4 and Apple M1 support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented new versions of Delphi Data Access Components to keep assisting software engineers in developing fast native applications. The key feature of the recently updated products is support for the newly released RAD Studio 11 Alexandria.

The release also includes such important enhancements:

All Devart Delphi Data Access Components now support Apple M1 processors. Devart became the first vendor of Delphi components with Firebird 4 support . UniDAC now includes new data providers for HubSpot and BigQuery that allow users to connect to these data sources from Delphi or C ++ Builder applications. UniDAC supports the latest version of NexusDB 4.50.27. LiteDAC and UniDAC support a new option – IntegerAsLargeInt, which maps SQLite INTEGER columns to fields of type ftLargeInt. In addition, a new demo project for FastReport FMX is available in all DAC products.

To learn more about the recent release, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/delphi-data-access-components-for-rad-studio-alexandria.html

Delphi Data Access Components are the libraries of components for Delphi developers that provide direct access to multiple databases, and allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.