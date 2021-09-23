Softline expands North African presence by establishing a joint-venture with DigiTech

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Softline, a leading global IT solutions and services provider with a focus on digital transformation, cloud and cybersecurity, expands its geographical position with its new acquisition stake in DigiTech, a Digital Transformation specialist, to establish a joint-venture which combines DigiTech’s top-class licensing and cloud expertise with Softline’s wider portfolio of solutions, services and vendors.

DigiTech is one of the leading and fastest growing Microsoft partners in Egypt with both Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) and Licensing Solution Provider (LSP) status. It has deep expertise in cloud services, particularly Azure computing and M365, a mature cloud-based suite for delivery of cloud services. DigiTech boasts high profitability, cash generation and a substantial network of Public Sector and Commercial Customers.

Softline Global CEO Sergey Chernovolenko commented: “We are delighted to have established this joint venture with DigiTech. DigiTech are leaders in the Egyptian market and have built a world-class portfolio business which offers IT services and solutions, including licensing, cloud, security, access management and infrastructure management to customers spanning several industries. For Softline, Egypt represents an attractive, fast-growing market and a strategic foothold in the Middle East. We look forward to our future partnership and working closely with the DigiTech team.”

DigiTech’s Chairman Ahmed El Bakry commented: “DigiTech’s mission is to help our customers in transitioning from thinking Digital to becoming Digital by providing them with a wide range of solutions and services to help them throughout their digital transformation journey. The synergy between our two companies is clear and we are excited to expand alongside Softline.”

During Softline’s financial year of 2020, the company increased its international business share to 45% through both organic growth and M&A. In September 2020, the Group opened its headquarters in London, followed by acquisitions of the software development outsourcing business from Aplana Group, a controlling stake in the German company Softline AG, and Embee, an Indian IT company specialising in cloud services, software licensing, cybersecurity and system integration services.

About Softline Group

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. Softline helps customers achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Its services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.

Softline Group’s consolidated turnover in 2020 was near $2 billion US dollars. Softline has offices in 55 countries and 95+ cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history, the Group has managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.

About DigiTech

DigiTech is a digital transformation company, specialised in supporting customers across all industry sectors in their digital transformation journey. DigiTech´s mission is to enable the digital transformation of the business world in Egypt using the most intelligent available solutions with clear focus on building scalable technical and sales cloud capabilities to empower its diversified customer base: from strategic Public Sector to Commercial to Small & Medium companies. DigiTech provides a vast experience in cloud design, state of the art professional and managed services with a focus on hybrid and full cloud environments.