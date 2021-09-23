Are diabetic alert dogs really worth their price?

California, USA, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Diabetic Alert Service Dogs can cost around $15,000-$35,000, and sometimes are not even well trained to do what they are supposed to do. As a consequence, people get stuck with Diabetes Alert Dogs, which cannot recognize changes in blood sugar levels, and still need to rely only on other devices to detect low/high blood sugar.

Training your own dog would be much cheaper, for example Service Dog Training School International (SDTSI) offers their course based – diabetic service dog training at $599. The course can be taken completely online and includes an expert trainer one-on-one tutoring.

You and your diabetes alert dog to-be will get better synergy training together, this will result in higher accuracy in the dog’s alerts on blood sugar changes, and a better understanding on your side of your dog cues on your condition.

The course takes approximately 120 hours, divided in 13 modules, in which your dog will be trained to recognize low blood sugar and high blood sugar scents and to alert, to alert during night-time, carry objects, open/close cabinets, retrieve diabetes test kit and medications, provide support while walking, help a person stand, and being a service dog, to behave and be obedient both at home and in public.

Owner and dog will both benefit of this quality time spent together during training, strengthening their bond, and getting to better understand each other.

As a matter of fact, many diabetic alerts dog owners affirmed that having their diabetes service dog around not only has helped them better manage their diabetes and blood sugar levels, resulting in better health, but has helped them emotionally, reducing stress, providing comfort, and improving their mental well-being.

It is important to stress that, DADs (Diabetic Alert Dogs) cannot replace periodically checking blood sugar levels, but as they can smell hypo and hyperglycemia, they can prompt to treat blood sugar levels. Also, not all dogs are fit to be trained to become alert dogs. Some dog breeds are recommended, such as Golden retrievers, Labrador Retrievers and Poodles, but in general the dog must be even-tempered and have a good sense of smell.

At the end of SDTSI’s Certified Intensive Diabetic Alert Service Dog Training Course, the dog will be tested to ensure that it is fully trained and able to perform the tasks required, and will be Certified as a Service Dog with all the training records and a registered Service Dog ID.

If you wish to learn more about SDTSI’s Diabetic Alert Dog training course, or the other service dog training courses available on their portal, or just to get more information on how Alert Dogs are trained, you can visit the ServiceDogTrainingSchool website.