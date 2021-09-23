TechyKids Learn Programming for Kids – Fall 2021

Newmarket, ON, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The back to school season is here and Techykids, is excited to announce the launch of their Fall coding programs! Their Robotics programs was very successful this summer and will continue to part of their Fall offerings. In addition to their Robotics program, they will continue to offer a variety of pathways to support kids learning programming! TechyKids is established and well known for teaching real coding for kids through their intro to coding plan.

Of this announcement, TechyKids CEO Raye Ackerman said:

“There has been a massive push recently by parents that are looking for something different for their children. This summer we launched our robotics program with great success while our learn programming for kids, continues to grow! We’re ready to continue the excitement into the fall of 2021! Very exciting times!”

About TechyKids

TechyKids is a specialized evening and weekend program that teaches kids coding, programming and digital tech. Canadian owned and operated, TechyKids was Founded in 2018 with their corporate offices located in Newmarket, Ontario. TechyKids has quickly become the market leader in the industry with its professional facilities, strong online solution, licensed teachers and a comprehensive and proven curriculum.

TechyKids is executing a comprehensive plan that provides kids with the advantage they will need as they continue with their education and career journeys. Their flexible online coding classes ensures students are able to take coding classes virtually from the comfort of their home. TechyKids provides a wide variety of courses, and support solutions to match the interest of both students and parents.

For more information on TechyKids, visit www.techykids.ca or www.techykidsacademy.ca