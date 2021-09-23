Gong Cha Brings The Popular Watermelon Series To Beat The Summer Heat

New York, USA, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — No one can deny that the love story between bubble tea enthusiasts and Gong cha. As you probably know, the chain was founded in 2006, and the rest has been history. Even with branches and locations extending across multiple locations globally, the traction and clout enjoyed by Gong cha seem not to be dwindling any time soon. Of course, this is attributed to its identity as a brand that strictly adheres to quality in terms of ingredients as well as timely delivery of fresh tea batches and rounds.

“Gong cha introduced it’s new Watermelon series bubble tea. Thus, you can enjoy your summer with the perfect train of terrifically delicious watermelon green milk tea, watermelon smoothies, as well as watermelon honeydew matcha. This should definitely prick your interest if you naturally love watermelons.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong Cha in a tweet.

“It’s summer – expectedly, the sun is scorching and of course, the heat is unbearable! Going through the day sometimes even seems like a herculean task. Not to mention the sweats making you feel gross. All these could make you start longing for winter in no time. However, all you need to get through these trying times is something especially icy to revive and refresh you all through the day.” The president concluded.

Guess what ticks that box? Gong Cha’s watermelon Series! You can decide to opt-in for the frozen watermelon smoothie treat for that signature summer-inspired flavor, and as well, tackle the daily rising heat levels across the united states. Conversely, if what you need is “refreshing” and “not-so-frozen,” the watermelon green milk tea will leave you craving for more.

As the iconic fruit of summer, imagine the mildly sweet and crisp savor embodied by watermelon, finely blended with the Gong Cha’s signature, decorated with a topping of creamy foam. Heavenly! You simply cannot resist it. Besides, if you are looking to settle for something more decadent and richer, there is the new watermelon honeydew Matcha to cater to your needs.

The introduction of the watermelon series does not only signify Gong Cha’s drink-making versatility but also triggers some form of excitement among drink lovers who have been thirsting for something different. Hence, it is undoubtedly the most befitting inclusion to Gong Chas’s ever-delicious range of impressive menus. Needless to say, when it comes to quality, Gong Cha remains on top of the chain.

Now, with the inclusion of the new watermelon series, not only will it satisfy the refreshment cravings of loyal customers, but also, new customers will start flooding in. If you are still wondering what the fuss surrounding Boba tea is all about, there is no better time to have a taste of the wonders concealed therein than now. Is it the chewy feel or the soothing mechanism it triggers? In no time, you’d find yourself picking the boba tea over any drink at any time.

And of course, the new watermelon series will trigger this habit. Reiterating the quality of Gong Cha at this point would seem redundant and unnecessary- it is as clear as day! Walk into a location near you, have a taste of any of the watermelon series, and I assure you, there’s no going back!

